Last month Conor Murphy stood in for Ms O’Neill when it was her turn to face a solo grilling from William Crawley during a series of BBC Talkback interviews with party leaders.

On Sunday she was absent from the UTV party leaders debate which featured leaders of the DUP, Alliance and SDLP.

UUP Deputy Leader Robbie Butler stood in for leader Doug Beattie, but the leader did face the full onslaught of a solo Talkback grilling on 10 June.

First Minister of Northern Ireland Michelle O'Neill leaves the Clayton Hotel in Belfast after giving evidence to the UK Covid-19 inquiry hearing. Picture date: Tuesday May 14, 2024.

Asked to give his thoughts on why Ms O'Neill has not been put forward by her party, Slugger O'Toole Editor Mick Fealty said Sinn Fein may not have full confidence in her.

"This is pure speculation because obviously Sinn Fein don't respond to questions when the answers might not be great," he told the News Letter.

"But it certainly gives the impression that they don't trust her to put on a good performance. She does very well in set pieces where there's no questions and no comeback.

But her performance in front of the recent [Covid] Inquiry is possibly something that has made them nervous of testing her in a live party leader's debate."

A former Sinn Fein TD says the party is “strategically shielding” Vice President Michelle O'Neill from general election interviews and debates. From left, Sinn Fein's President Mary Lou McDonald (left) sits with former Sinn Fein president Gerry Adams and Sinn Fein Vice President Michelle O'Neill, during a pro-unity group Ireland's Future event at the SSE Arena, Belfast on 15 June 2024. Photo: PA

Former Sinn Fein TD, now Aontú leader, Peadar Tóibín said party leaders should have mastery of policy details.

"A leader should lead from the front," he said. "They should be robust enough to be able to answer the questions that people have. They should be in charge of the details of policy that affect the lives of citizens.

"It does not create confidence amongst voters when the leader of a party dodges leaders' debates over and over again. Why would Sinn Féin shield Michelle O'Neill strategically from public debates?

"Is it a sign of arrogance that leads a party to feel that their leader doesn't have to be accountable? I don't think Michelle O'Neill should be immune from answering tough questions on how our country is being run".

Former Irish Senator Máiría Cahill said she was not surprised Ms O'Neill did not do the Talkback interview.

"This is unsurprising," she told the News Letter. "Michelle O'Neill can repeat a press line, and is well handled by Sinn Féin's press office, but is seemingly incapable of thinking on her feet, or answering questions in a scrutable, challenging environment. What is she afraid of?"

Last month Ms O'Neill was grilled at the Covid 19 public inquiry with regards to her highly controversial attendance at the Bobby Storey during the pandemic.

BBC Political Correspondent Gareth Gordon reported that her appearance "seemed a chastening experience" and that it was "hard not to think she has emerged a slightly diminished figure".

He added that her "brazen confidence" of almost four years ago - when she said "I will never apologise for attending the funeral of a friend" - was never going to survive its first contact with Clair Dobbin KC for the inquiry.

Ms O’Neill went on to apologise: "I am sorry for going and I am sorry for the hurt that's been caused.”