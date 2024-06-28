Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Last month Conor Murphy stood in for Ms O’Neill when it was her turn to face a solo grilling from William Crawley during a series of BBC Talkback interviews with party leaders.

Last Sunday she was also absent from the UTV party leaders debate.

On Wednesday she did appear on The View to be interviewed by Mark Carruthers on her party's election campaign.

The BBC Northern Ireland party leaders debate: From left, DUP leader Gavin Robin, Sinn Fein MP Chris Hazzard, SDLP leader Colum Eastwood, Alliance leader Naomi Long and UUP Deputy Leader Robbie Butler. Photo: BBC

However on Thursday night she was once again absent when party representatives faced off against each other in an election special on BBC One Northern Ireland.

DUP leader Gavin Robinson, Sinn Féin's Chris Hazzard, SDLP leader Colum Eastwood, Alliance leader Naomi Long and UUP deputy leader Robbie Butler took questions from a live audience.

Observers have also noted that UUP leader Doug Beattie has been absent from two of the four events, sharing them with deputy leader Robbie Butler.

On social media, republicans have defended Ms O'Neill's repeated absence by saying she is not standing in this election, while Chris Hazzard and John Finucane - who both stood in for her - are.

They did not explain, however, why Conor Murphy stood in for her on the BBC Talkback interview, when he is not standing in the election either.

Asked by BBC Presenter Tara Mills on Thursday night why Ms O'Neill was not present for the debate, Mr Hazzard responded that he was sure that she was out canvassing for the election.

DUP Director of Elections, Gordon Lyons, said Sinn Fein should explain why they "refuse to expose Michelle O'Neill to full scrutiny ahead of the election".

He added: "Clearly those in Connolly House - whether the public figures or those behind the scenes - believe the risk is greater than the reward of exposing Michelle O'Neill to the cut and thrust of debate.

"The public deserve to hear directly from those who put themselves forward to lead. Gavin Robinson has outlined the DUPs positive plan for Northern Ireland in both debates - for more funding for Northern Ireland, more support for working families, more for our health service.

"Maybe Sinn Fein just have nothing to say in these debates, because they say nothing in Westminster as abstentionist MPs. Northern Ireland deserves much better than absentee leaders and absentee MPs."

Earlier this week, Slugger O'Toole Editor Mick Fealty speculated that Sinn Fein may not have full confidence in Michelle O’Neill during rugged interviews or debates.

He said her absence from leader events “certainly gives the impression that they don't trust her to put on a good performance” esecpially after her recent performance at the Covid inquiry.

In this election, Doug Beattie stepped up for leaders' interviews with Talkback and The View, while Mr Butler appeared on UTV and Thursday night's BBC debate.

Asked why Mr Beattie was missing on Thursday night, Mr Butler replied that he had other commitments in his diary and that he was representing the party as deputy leader in the debate.

But Prof of Politics Jon Tonge queried Mr Butler's response, tweeting: "I’m curious about Doug Beattie’s ‘diary commitments’ now".