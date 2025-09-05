Northern Ireland suffered strongly mixed blessings on energy costs yesterday with Power NI electricity tariffs to increase by 4% while gas prices are falling by around 8%.

The province’s biggest energy supplier, Power NI, is set to increase its electricity tariff by 4% from 1 October 2025, the Consumer Council advised yesterday.

A typical Power NI customer with a credit meter will see their bill rise by around £40 per year, while customers with a keypad (PAYG) meter will see a yearly increase of about £39.

Raymond Gormley, Head of Energy Policy at The Consumer Council said: “From October, over 500,000 homes in Northern Ireland will see their annual electricity cost increase to around £1,029 for a typical credit customer and increase to around £1,003 a year for a typical keypad customer. While this is unwelcome news for consumers, we are aware the main drivers for this are increases in market operation and network related charges."

He said it is the second tariff increase from Power NI in less than a year. But he added that the Consumer Council works closely with the Utility Regulator and regulated supply companies to ensure consumers are protected and supported during price increases and that cost savings are quickly passed on.

He added: “We would encourage consumers to think about the way they pay for their energy and see if they can reduce their energy costs.

"Being on a standard tariff and paying on receipt of a bill is the most expensive way to pay for your electricity. By switching payment option, changing billing method or even switching supplier may save you money.”

However it was much better news on the gas tariffs front, also coming in from 1 October.

The Utility Regulator announced that SSE Airtricity Gas Supply’s regulated tariff will decrease by 8.47% on average, or around £94 per year, which will apply to Greater Belfast and West gas network areas,

On Thursday it was announced that Firmus Energy’s regulated tariff will decrease by 7.86%, or around £80 per year, it added.

This applies to the ten towns network, covering Antrim, Armagh, Ballymena, Ballymoney, Banbridge, Coleraine, Craigavon (including Lurgan and Portadown), Limavady, Londonderry, Newry and more than 25 other towns and villages in the surrounding areas.

The electricity and gas announcements came after The Utility Regulator concluded its reviews of tariffs for Power NI, SSE Airtricity Gas Supply and Firmus Energy.

Colin Broomfield, Director of Markets at the Utility Regulator, said the reduction to the regulated gas tariffs are primarily driven by a fall in wholesale energy prices – but that the rise in electricity costs was related to investment in the wider network system.

“The reason for the increase to Power NI’s regulated electricity tariff is due to a rise in the non-energy elements that make up a customer’s bill,”he added.

"These components are essential in ensuring the security and stability of the entire electrical system.

"Additionally, as we continue to strive to meet government climate change targets, there is a need to invest in grid infrastructure to facilitate renewable energy sources."