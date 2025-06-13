Northern Ireland immigration protests and violence: Don’t hijack mini-Twelfth in Portadown, warns Lockhart
DUP MP Carla Lockhart and UUP MLA Doug Beattie were speaking after a peaceful immigration protest in the town was followed by a small number of rioters attacking police.
The Mini-Twelfth is planned for 7pm on Saturday 14 June, starting from Carleton Street and will parade through the town for an hour on the outward route.
According to the Parades Commission, the parade, organised by Portadown District No 1, will include 15 bands and 750 participants.
Carla Lockhart MP said: "The mini-twelfth parade is due to take place in Portadown on Saturday evening. That is not a protest event. It is an important annual celebration and a family occasion with spectators and participants of all ages taking part that event should not be hi-jacked or disrespected by anyone.”
Doug Beattie MLA added: "The mini twelfth in Portadown on Saturday is an opportunity for families to come together to celebrate unionist culture, listen to music and have fun. I ask that it is not used as an opportunity for disorder and violence."
The bands will be Ballymacall Flute Band, Portadown True Blues, Portadown Defenders Flute Band, Star of David Accordion Band, Edgarstown Accordion Band, Pride of the Birches, Clougher, Hillhaven Flute Band, Miller Memorial Flute Band, Armagh True Blues, Drumderg Loyalists Flute Band, Derrylea Flute Band, Annaghmore Crown Defenders, Gilford Young Conquerors Flute band and Upper Bann Fusiliers Flute Band.
