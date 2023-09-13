Trade Secretary Kemi Badenoch (left) and Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris speaking to the media during the Northern Ireland Investment Summit 2023 at the ICC, Belfast

Speaking about the benefits of the framework at the Northern Ireland Investment Summit in Belfast, Mr Heaton-Harris said: “About 500 of the tangible benefits are sat next door because lots of people are in that room because they see benefits for their businesses to invest in Northern Ireland because of what the Windsor Framework is bringing.

“On October 1 the first phase of the Windsor Framework comes in and we will see a big difference in how trade flows, and indeed goods coming into this country.

“There is a lack of a direct air link between Northern Ireland and the United States, however it hasn’t stopped a large number of US investors coming to this investment summit.”

Stormont assembly

Opening the summit in Belfast, Mr Heaton-Harris said he had hoped the Stormont Assembly would have been functioning. He told delegates that Northern Ireland has “enormous economic potential and is full of the talent and expertise required by the sectors of the future to succeed and to thrive”.

Political party leaders were among the crowd which filled the seats and standing room at the back as Mr Heaton-Harris said he expects progress around Stormont “very soon”.

“I had hoped by now that we would have an executive back up and running for potential investors travelling here today to be met by ministers from Northern Ireland and discuss their ideas, sadly this has proved not to be the case,” he said. “But my team and I have worked intensively with the DUP, and indeed all the main Northern Ireland political parties across the summer, and I’m genuinely hopeful that progress will be unlocked very very soon.

“I know it will require courage on all sides to prioritise reconciliation and prosperity over division, but I know this can be done because it was done in spades 25 years ago to deliver the foundation of peace and prosperity here in Northern Ireland.”

‘Really positive’ day

Business and Trade Secretary Kemi Badenoch said all parties in Northern Ireland were represented at the investment conference in Belfast. She told the media: “What the UK Government is doing is bringing international investors to see what the opportunities are. We do have representatives from all parties in Northern Ireland here at the summit and we are working well together. At the moment, we can call it a success.”

