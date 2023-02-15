And DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson, who is also President of the UDR Association, has challenged Sinn Fein to justify how it can veto a public honour for them at Armagh Craigavon and Craigavon (ABC) Borough Council when republicans “glorify and eulogise those who set out to murder women".

Sir Jeffrey was speaking after Sinn Fein blocked a motion from UUP Alderman Glenn Barr to honour the female UDR soldiers at the local authority last month.

He said the formation of the female UDR soldiers, or Greenfinches, in 1973 was the “first case of complete integration of men and women in a British military unit and it proved to be a very successful model”. The initial recruitment drive attracted over 530 applications from women, he added.

However last week Sinn Fein lodged a "call in" legal challenge to the UUP motion at ABC council to honour Greenfinches, the party arguing that there was "absolutely nothing to celebrate in a regiment that was so discredited that the British government was forced to disband it".

The Troubles would see 197 members and 47 former members of the UDR murdered for their service, four of them Greenfinches;- Eva Martin, Gillian Liggett, Margaret Hearst and Heather Kerrigan.

ABC council has confirmed that Sinn Fein has triggered the ‘call in’ process to review the honour for the Greenfinches, which will now engage a legal opinion to assess the proposed move. The two grounds for a ‘call-in’ - which can be activated by 15% of councillors - are that a council decision did not follow correct procedure or that it disproportionately affects one section of the community.

But now former UDR soldier Sir Jeffrey, has challenged Sinn Fein to justify what he says is the total inconsistency in the party's attitude towards women.

The UDR memorial sculpture to the regiment's soldiers and Greenfinches in the centre of Lisburn which marks their service and sacrifice during the Troubles.

As leader of the DUP, his party is about to launch a motion across all 11 councils in a bid to have each authority mark the 50th anniversary of the Greenfinches. The UUP is launching a very similar motion.

He said: “In July 1973 the Ulster Defence Regiment Act came into law which enabled the recruitment of women into the regiment. Between 1974 and 1992, four women serving as ‘Greenfinches’ in the regiment were murdered during the course of the troubles.

"UDR Greenfinches were unarmed, but they faced the same threat from terrorism as their male colleagues. Councils across Northern Ireland will be debating a call to mark the 50th anniversary of this significant event. Anyone who would oppose this simple motion needs to explain their opposition to the service of women in our society being commemorated.

"The actions of the UDR, including the bravery of Greenfinches, stands in stark contrast to the terrorists who set out to bring murder and mayhem to our streets. It is understandable that Sinn Fein would be uncomfortable with such a contrast being highlighted when they glorify and eulogise those who set out to murder women, and excuse it with the claim there was no alternative.”

Sinn Fein has been invited to respond.

The Irish Times reported last year that by the early 1990s, around 120 members or former UDR members were in jail for serious crimes - 17 for murder.

It noted that a 1973 UK military intelligence document, 'Subversion in the UDR', said it was likely that perhaps 5-15% of UDR soldiers were or had been members of "Protestant extremist organisations".

UK inquiries into collusion by Sir John Stevens resulted in 10 UDR members being charged with having information likely to be of use to terrorists. It is not clear if any of them were convicted.

In 1993 six UDR soldiers were awarded undisclosed damages against the RUC as a result of their arrest on the orders of the Stevens inquiry.

However, supporters argue that such criminality in the UDR has been exaggerated in light of fact the 40,000 members served in the regiment over 22 years