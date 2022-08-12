Northern Ireland Office says it spent almost £23,000 to have people talk about inclusiveness for three days in a stately home in England

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Wilton Park's common room

The June gathering was titled “A more confident and inclusive Northern Ireland”, and involved academics and young people from NI.

A report on the three-day gathering was drawn up in July, which the NIO then circulated to the press on August 4.

This report on the conference was described by the Plain English Campaign as being so vague and badly-written it made them wonder if life was worth living.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As well as revealing the cost of the conference, the NIO said today: “Wilton Park is a venue for residential conferences and as such attendees were accommodated on site. Participants were expected to pay for their own travel.

“The majority of participants were from Northern Ireland, and the report of their discussions was published at the earliest opportunity following the circulation of a draft for review and consideration.