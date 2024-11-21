Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Northern Ireland agri-food sector and all animal and pet lovers face a potentially “catastrophic” situation in just over a year if they lose the supply of 50% of all veterinary medicines.

Groups such as the British Veterinary Association and the Ulster Farmers’ Union (UFU) as well as political parties have been waving red flags for over two years – but still there is no deal on the matter between the UK and EU.

The cut in supplies is due to begin as the EU ends its grace period against enforcing regulations on veterinary medicines coming in from GB, which is to expire on December 31 2025.

Under the Northern Ireland Protocol and successive deals, the EU requires every batch of freshly manufactured veterinary medicine bound for NI from GB to be specially tested to confirm it meets EU requirements.

The Northern Ireland agri-food sector and all animal and pet lovers face a potentially “catastrophic” situation in seven weeks if they lose the supply of 50% of all veterinary medicines. Pictured are puppies from a litter of German shepherd guide dogs born last year.

This in turn has led pharmaceutical companies to warn that they could discontinue some 50% of all such medicines to NI due to the extra costs this incurs.

UUP peer Lord Elliott raised the matter with the government in the House of Lords two weeks ago.

He did not believe that the Windsor Framework – launched in February last year – would solve NI-GB trade problems created by the Northern Ireland Protocol and that “it is probably proving that way now”.

He said the framework mentions the veterinary medicine problems at least 15 times “and there has been no progress on that whatever”.

Responding for the government, Baroness Smith of Basildon assured him that “we are continuing to work at pace” and that the veterinary medicines working group advising the government met in September and was due to meet this month.

In August, UFU parliamentary officer Alexander Kearney told the News Letter: “We have been worried for quite some time, despite the three years grace period we were given [by the EU].

“The pharmaceutical companies have said they are taking decisions well beyond now the first of January 2026 and that discontinuation [of some medicines] is becoming ever more likely in their decision-making process.”

In 2022 North of Ireland Veterinary Association (NIVA) then junior vice president Dr Esther Skelly Smith told the News Letter: “The mood is, we're very concerned.

“This will affect all sectors – farm, equine and pets – and will have significant implications on animal health and welfare, public health, trade and the agricultural economy. Medicines affected include anaesthetics and vaccines, including salmonella vaccine for poultry, the loss of which poses a significant public health issue.

“But it's not just going to affect farming, it will affect pets as well and the equine industry.”

The loss of salmonella vaccines could also potentially restrict the availability of eggs due to public health issues, she added.

British Veterinary Association junior vice president Rob Williams told the News Letter last week that a new agreement is needed now with the EU.

“A new EU veterinary agreement is a chance to protect animal health and welfare, human health and food safety, not only in Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland but across Europe,” he said.

“We therefore continue to work with the UK government urging them to prioritise the supply of veterinary medicines in Northern Ireland in any agreement.”

Daera Minister Andrew Muir is a member of the UK Veterinary Medicines Working Group which is advising the UK government on the issues. However, he said the Windsor Framework regulations transferred responsibility to UK ministers, and while he “continues to urge progress” this is ultimately a matter for them.

TUV leader and North Antrim MP Jim Allister says his proposed new legislation would resolve the problems.

MPs will vote on his Private Member’s Bill – the European Union (Withdrawal Arrangements) Bill – on December 6.

“From the end of December 2025, up to 40-50% licensed products could disappear from the NI market, with potentially catastrophic consequences,” he said.

“My bill solves this problem completely because, if enacted, it would remove the Irish Sea border and Northern Ireland would be no more cut off from veterinary medicines than England, Wales or Scotland.”

He argues that his bill would protect the integrity of both the EU single market and the UK single market.