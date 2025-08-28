​The Royal College of Emergency Medicine in Northern Ireland says the Emergency Care system is in "a critical condition" following the release of the latest “shocking” waiting list figures.

​​Department of Health figures show Emergency Department performance seasonal 12-hour waits have hit a record high – with over 500 people waiting more than two days for an inpatient bed.

The statistics, released today, cover from 1 April to 30 June 2025.

They reveal that almost one in five patients (33,938) waited 12 hours or more to be admitted, transferred, or discharged from major Northern Ireland EDs during the first quarter of 2025/26.

The RCEM says that is "the worst first quarter performance since records began in 2011".

And “shockingly”, in June alone, it said, more than five hundred (533) patients had to wait more than two days (57 hours) before a ward bed could be found for them.

Dr Michael Perry, Vice President of RCEM Northern Ireland, said: “I am not exaggerating when I say this is one of the most worrying sets of data that I have seen.

"Tens of thousands of people endured a 12-hour wait in just three months, with hundreds ending up waiting more than two whole days in a department which was designed to get people in and out in just four hours.

“Mums, dads, grandparents - many of whom will be vulnerable, left waiting hours often on trolleys in corridors through no fault of their own. Emergency Departments in Northern Ireland are in critical condition.

“We know the Health Minister is more than aware of the scale of the problem but the Executive must work together to tackle this unacceptable and dangerous situation.

“If it doesn’t, I fear what our patients, our members, and our colleagues will face this winter. Because I am not sure how much more we can take.”

The data also shows the first quarter of 2025/26:

:: Was the worst three months on record for four-hour performance, with just 33.3% of patients treated, admitted or discharged within this time – ”massively” lower than the standard of 95%.

:: The number of people waiting 12 hours or more in a major Emergency Department (Type 1) for this quarter (33,938) was three times the number for the same quarter in 2019/20 (9,788)

:: “Alarmingly”, the first half of 2025 saw 66,252 people waiting 12 hours or more, almost the same number when compared to the whole of 2021 (67,553)

It comes after the Northern Ireland Executive held a series of meeting with health officials, including representatives from RCEM, earlier this year in preparation for the winter ahead, pledging to publish its plan “in the summer".

Some key figures published in the Department of Health press release show;-

:: Only 33.2% of patients at Type 1 Emergency Departments (ED) were seen and discharged within four hours in June.

:: 84.6% of patients attending a Type 3 ED in June 2025 were discharged or admitted within 4 hours - but this is still a drop from 88.5% last year.