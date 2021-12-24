Not enough MLAs to recall Stormont from holidays over ‘hardship emergency’

Andy Allen and Doug Beattie are both signatories to the ‘emergency’ motion

The recall petition had been put together by People Before Profit’s Gerry Carroll and UUP MLA Andy Allen.

Mr Allen last night voiced disappointment that they were well short of the 30 MLAs needed, estimating that – at last count – they only had about 10, mainly from the UUP.

Stormont does not conduct business between December 18 and January 9 – and full sittings in the chamber (known as plenaries) do not get under way until January 17.

Mr Carroll said he wanted to “declare a hardship emergency and respond with emergency measures”.

He added: “The very worrying increase in Covid infections will compound rising energy costs, the cut to Universal Credit, and a slew of cost of living increases.

“The RPI measure of inflation is up to 7.1%, the highest in 30 years.

“We can’t leave vulnerable people and workers to suffer these costs alone.

“The pressure for the Stormont Executive to act is growing.

“We encourage people to get in touch with their local MLAs to back the motion.

“Now’s the time to send a clear message demanding protections for the vulnerable and workers.”

He dismissed the idea that the recall petition is merely a “stunt”, saying: “If the Executive had prioritised financial measures such as an Energy Support Payment Scheme, there would have been no need for MLAs to sign this motion or for the hardship crisis protest at Stormont last week.”

Mr Allen said at this stage he feels the chances of a recall are “remote”.

“It should have happened this week,” he said.

“It is disappointing it hasn’t come forward.

“We’re now at the point where households and families are being pushed to the brink.”

For some families this Christmas, it has gone beyond a choice between heating and eating, and they have had to avail of foodbanks to keep them supplied with groceries.

“I would call on the minister [of communities, Deirdre Hargey] to urgently detail what support she intends to bring forward, who will be supported and when it will be available to those who need it,” he said.

