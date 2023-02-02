Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris made a statement in the House of Commons today outlining the response to a court judgment that directed the Government to establish some form of investigation.

The Real IRA dissident republican bomb exploded in the Co Tyrone town on August 15, 1998, killing 29 people, including a woman pregnant with twins. Hundreds more were injured.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In 2021, a High Court judge recommended that the UK Government should carry out a human rights-compliant investigation into alleged security failings in the lead up to the attack.

A Royal Ulster Constabulary officer looking at the damage caused by a bomb explosion in Market Street, Omagh in 1998.

Mr Justice Horner found that it was potentially plausible the attack could have been prevented.

His ruling came after a legal challenge by Mr Gallagher against the Government’s refusal to hold a public inquiry.

Mr Heaton-Harris said his announcement was in response to the High Court judgment, which found there were specific issues that gave rise to plausible arguments that the bombing by the Real IRA could have been prevented.

He said: “The Omagh bomb was a horrific terrorist atrocity committed by the Real IRA, which caused untold damage to the families of those who were tragically killed and injured. Its impact was felt not just in Northern Ireland, but across the world.

Omagh bomb campaigners Michael Gallagher (left) and Stanley McCombe on Campsie Street, Omagh, close to the site of the 1998 bombing. Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris has said he intends to establish an independent statutory inquiry into the 1998 Omagh bombing. Picture date: Thursday February 2, 2023.

“Having carefully considered the judgment of the High Court, I believe that an independent statutory inquiry is the most appropriate form of further investigation to address the grounds identified by the Court.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I would like to thank the victims and survivors and all those affected by the Omagh bomb for their patience whilst I have reflected on the judgment and taken into account a range of sensitive, complex and technical factors.”

In a statement the Northern Ireland Office (NIO) noted that the Real IRA claimed responsibility for the bomb, and that four members of the Real IRA were subsequently found liable for the bombing in civil proceedings held in Northern Ireland.

The independent statutory inquiry will examine the four issues identified by the High Court; the handling and sharing of intelligence, the use of cell phone analysis, whether there was advance knowledge or reasonable means of knowledge of the bomb, and whether disruption operations could or should have been mounted, which may have helped prevent the Real IRA’s attack.

It will have the full powers provided by the Inquiries Act 2005, including the ability to compel the production of all relevant materials and witnesses and take evidence under oath.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

DUP Legacy Spokesperson Emma Little Pengelly welcomed the announcement. She said her party leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson previously met with the families to support their call for an Article 2 compliant investigation.

She added: “The terrorist activity crossed the border and any investigation requires action on both sides of that border to be fully effective. This is something that has always been recognised by the families.