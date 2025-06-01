Omagh Bomb lawyer says ex-Sinn Fein leader Gerry Adams still faces a court case about alleged IRA leadership
International human rights lawyer Matt Jury made the comment after a Dublin jury found Mr Adams was defamed by BBC reports from a confidential source claiming he had sanctioned the murder of former Sinn Fein official Denis Donaldson in 2006.
In a statement, London-based Mr Jury said that for those who may have been surprised by a Dublin Court awarding Mr Adams €100,000 in damages against the BBC for defamation, there is one more case to come.
In March 2026, he said, three clients who are British victims of the IRA’s mainland bombing campaign, will go to trial in London to try and prove Mr Adam’s responsibility for those terrorist atrocities. Mr Adams denies ever being in the IRA.
Mr Jury said: "A defamation case against the BBC before a jury in a Dublin court is very different to facing the victims of the IRA in the High Court in London, who are seeking truth and accountability for Adams’ alleged leadership role in and responsibility for the Troubles and, specifically, a terrorist mainland bombing campaign that murdered and maimed thousands of innocent civilians.
"Although Adams may have won against the BBC today, witness after witness has now come forward to challenge him, and there are more to follow. The High Court case next year will reveal in court what the victims believe Adams has sought to conceal from history."
The trial will begin on 9 March 2026, with an expectation that it will last seven days.
This will be the first time that Mr Adams will be cross-examined in an English court.
Mr Adams will appear in court as will former members of the police and security services.
Former members of the IRA will also give evidence against him, the claimants’ lawyers say.
The three IRA victims and survivors are seeking just £1 in damages for “vindicatory purposes”.
The legal case against Mr Adams is being funded by public donations. It has currently raised £81,400 out of a target of £100,000.