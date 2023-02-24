Gunmen shot Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell in front of his young son in an attack at a sports complex in Omagh, Co Tyrone, on Wednesday evening.The off duty officer had just finished coaching a football team for young teenagers and was packing away equipment in his car with the help of several of them when he was attacked.Mr Caldwell is well known for working for the good of his community both in education and in a range of sports.Jill Funston, Principal of Omagh County Primary School, paid high praise to Mr Caldwell and all the support he has given her school.Speaking as principal and on behalf of the school's Board of Governors, she told the News Letter: "As a school community, we are all deeply shocked and saddened at the terrible events of Wednesday evening at Youth Sport."As a school, we are especially saddened, as the injured officer, Mr John Caldwell, is one of our school governors, as well as being a past chairperson of our PTFA."He is extremely well known within the school community and has played a major role in many of our fundraising events over the years and has been an incredible support to the Principal, staff and school."We hope that everyone will be keeping John, his wife and son in their thoughts and prayers at this most difficult of times."