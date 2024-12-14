Only a quarter of £2.8m civil service pension overpayments recovered, a DUP MLA has discovered

South Down MLA Diane Forsythe has uncovered what she describes as "scandalous" overpayments relating to Northern Ireland civil service pensions.

​The Civil Service has made almost three million pounds of overpayments to staff in the past three years – with only a quarter of that money recovered, a DUP MLA has uncovered.

Diane Forsthye says the situation is unacceptable and “demonstrates a concerning lack of oversight and accountability”.

The figures, revealed via an Assembly question by the South Down MLA, shows that since 2022, the Department of Finance has made £2,797,061 of overpayments – with £716,904 recovered to date. The figures exclude amounts less than £200 – recovery of which isn’t sought under civil service rules.

Diane Forsythe told the News Letter, “We are living in days of tight budgets where taxpayers are being asked to pay more. This cuts right to the heart of the issue of those who talk about ‘revenue raising’. The civil service must demonstrate that ratepayers are getting value for money.

“These overpayments in the last three years equate to the rates bills of more than one thousand houses. It is shocking and totally unacceptable that an entire village paid their rates just so a civil servant, failing to do their job, can waste that hard earned money on overpaying someone’s pension.

“The Department of Finance has failed to recover most of the overpayments it made, with only around 25% of the monetary value of repayments recovered to date. At a time when the public purse is under severe strain, and some are demand revenue raising, here we have a Department with £2m in overpayments as yet unrecovered. It is scandalous.

“This demonstrates a concerning lack of oversight and accountability within the Department, particularly when public funds are at stake. Taxpayers deserve transparency and assurances that their money is being managed responsibly.

