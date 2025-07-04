Opinion: A year ago the UUP was in crisis over a selection in North Antrim - and it could be going the same way this summer
The Ballymena man announced his intention to quit last month – a decision which surprised very few people as it was clear he was not enjoying his role at Stormont.
He has agreed to stay on until at least the end of July, to give the party a chance to find a successor.
However, many of the same issues which contributed to the chaos in the party last summer remain – including growing concerns about the leadership, and difficulties finding someone who can hold on to the seat vacated by Robin Swann last year.
This week, Andy Allen quit as the party’s chief whip. Many in the party believe this was, in part, borne out of a frustration that the leader Mike Nesbitt is missing in action – and more focused on the health ministry than running the party.
It was widely believed that Mr Nesbitt didn’t really want the job – but stepped in after Doug Beattie quit because there was no other option.
Mr Beattie’s resignation was prompted by the party’s handling of choosing a successor for Robin Swann when he was elected to parliament. The leader had wanted prominent councillor Daryll Wilson, but the local association wanted Mr Crawford – and won.
Bruised by the experience, Mr Wilson defected to the DUP, leaving the UUP without an obvious Stormont candidate in North Antrim.
What is different this time is that the UUP’s internal structures aren’t at war – and the party chair and leader aren’t at loggerheads.
That doesn’t mean that things can’t still go badly wrong. Approaches have been made to people inside and outside the party about taking over the seat.
If Mike Nesbitt can’t secure a credible candidate who stands a chance of holding on to North Antrim – and ensure they get the backing of the local party – his own leadership may really come into question before the summer is out.
