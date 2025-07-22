Orange Order attacks media coverage - accusing the BBC of 'poor journalism and failing to fact check a story'

Members of the Orange Order on parade in Belfast for the Twelfth in 2023. Photo: PA/Liam McBurney.

The Orange Order has hit out at “a daily diet of inaccurate, sensationalist and divisive commentary” from various media outlets in Northern Ireland – and accused the BBC of “cultural bias”.

The statement comes after a week of controversy over a cross-community sports event in Comber – which was cancelled by North Down Cricket Club after opposition to the involvement of children from a GAA club.

The BBC reported that the cancellation had happened after, and because of, a statement from Goldsprings Orange Lodge in the County Down town. The claim was repeated on all the corporation’s main news and current affairs shows.

The broadcaster then issued a correction to a tweet after the cricket club said the lodge had no influence on their decision, removing a link between the Orange Order and the cancellation. The BBC said its coverage “has reflected issues of public interest and facilitated discussion about them”.

But the Grand Orange Lodge of Ireland (GOLI) has now accused the BBC of “relentless and unbalanced” coverage of the issue.

In a statement released on Monday, the Order said that the BBC continues “to marginalise Orangeism”.

“Their Twelfth coverage in recent years has been prefixed by introductory remarks which recognise that people sometimes ‘have different views about the Twelfth.’ When questioned by GOLI Officers as to what other local programmes were introduced in such a manner, their Northern Ireland Director could offer no examples and described the Orange Institution as ‘unique.’

“This ‘uniqueness’ was manifested in a decision to cancel live coverage of the Twelfth whilst increasing coverage of Gaelic Games and Irish language output.

“This year, the BBC’s cultural bias was compounded by poor journalism and failing to fact check a story before reporting and repeating it. As has now been publicly clarified by all parties, the statement by a Comber Lodge did not lead to the cancelling of a children’s summer cricket camp.

“The BBC coverage of this matter was relentless and unbalanced. No equivocal effort was expended in clarifying the matter when the actual facts came to light. Similarly, there was no clamour to file multiple stories around the attack on Rasharkin Orange Hall or the destruction of an Orange Arch in Dromara in the early hours of the Twelfth.”

A spokesperson for the BBC defended its Twelfth coverage, saying it reflected the “scale and significance” of the parades “for those taking part”.

“We provided extensive, cross-platform coverage of the Orange Order's 12 July events,” they added.

“Our multiple news reports were informative and impartial. And they were complemented by The Twelfth programme on BBCNI television and BBC iPlayer.”

The Protestant organisation criticised coverage in the Belfast Telegraph and Irish News newspapers.

It also criticised “efforts to describe” a long running parade organised by Portrush Sons of Ulster Flute Band as “controversial” by sections of the media – arguing it was an attempt to “demonise the Unionist community and our culture”.

“Inaccurate reporting and sensationalised headlines sought to perpetuate the myth that the event would somehow cause massive disruption for the organisers and attendees at the British Open.

“Sadly, for the media, the event was an unmitigated success, with dozens of bands from across Northern Ireland providing a musical spectacle for locals and visitors alike and drawing the largest crowd Portrush had witnessed all week. Unsurprisingly, the positivity around the parade will not generate multiple stories in the print media or their online channels”, the GOLI statement said.