Orange Order leaked documents: 'Our junior movement is booming - the idea we're an old dying breed is nonsense'

One of the Orange Order’s senior members has stressed how healthy the institution’s intake of young people is, after it was revealed the Belfast wing is planning to halve the length of the Twelfth, partly due to the age of members.
By Adam Kula
Published 6th Jul 2023, 14:13 BST- 3 min read
Updated 6th Jul 2023, 17:04 BST

IN MAPS – Revealed: Orange Order's plans for a massively cut-down route through Belfast from the Twelfth 2024 onwards

Harold Henning said the idea that the order is filled with old men who are “dying out” is simply “nonsense”.

He also stressed that the move to axe the demonstration field at the end of the Belfast route was not something that was being given wider consideration elsewhere in Northern Ireland.

The plans, which appeared in leaked documents in the last 24 hours, show the Belfast route would be cut from roughly 10 miles to four from 2024.

Instead of a march south along the length of the Lisburn Road, the parade would turn around roughly at Queen’s University Belfast and head back northwards, without stopping at a demonstration field.

Among the reasons listed for the cut are “an ageing population,” but also the hope that “it reduces the issues associated with the homeward element of poor behaviour, excessive alcohol consumption, late joiners, falling in by lodges and bands in inappropriate locations”.

The leaked documents are branded with the logo of the County Grand Orange Lodge of Belfast and titled: ‘12th July 2024 District Officer’s Briefing Paper’.

Pacemaker Press 7/07/2019: Deputy grand master Harold Henning during the annual Drumcree parade in PortadownPacemaker Press 7/07/2019: Deputy grand master Harold Henning during the annual Drumcree parade in Portadown
Pacemaker Press 7/07/2019: Deputy grand master Harold Henning during the annual Drumcree parade in Portadown
Belfast-based Orangeman Mervyn Gibson said in a statement: “We are always reviewing our parades for a host of reasons, discussions have taken place, but no decision has been taken about changes, if any.

“It will be a matter for Belfast County, after listening to a wide range of views.”

Mr Henning, the order’s Deputy Grand Master (and a member of Drumlough Heroes LOL 153 in Rathfriland) stressed that the leaked documents apply to Belfast, and Belfast only, and as such he hadn’t had sight of them directly.

Asked first of all whether the axing of a traditional demonstration field could be the shape of things to come elsewhere, he was emphatic.

"No it’s not. It’s not. That’s not the way it’s going,” he said.

"No! Absolutely not."

He added: “Look – some do things different.

“Bangor happen to do their religious service at the start. Their resolutions are read out before the parade starts! That’s up to them.”

When it comes to the length of the Belfast route, given that one of the reasons given in the leaked documents for cutting the parade is “an ageing population,” Mr Henning was asked if this is reflective of a problem recruiting young blood into the Orange Order.

"I’ll tell you this: young men are flocking into the institution from the country areas. Flooding into it.

"My own district in Co Down is up 50 from last year… young people are flocking in.

"I can tell you this: the youngest person in my lodge is 16 years of age, and there’s been three of those in this year, and I’m only one wee ordinary country lodge.

"I’ve men at 90 years of age, 70 years of age, various ages – but that’s life.

"I’ve absolute confidence the junior movement is booming, absolutely booming, in Co Down and all over the Province.

"This nonsense that we are an old population and dying out, I do not fathom that at all.

"I’ve every confidence of the numbers and the young men that’s joining the institution: they are joining in their droves.”

