Orange Order ‘must be more than tolerated’ says DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson ahead of Twelfth parades

As Orange Order brethren, band members and spectators prepare to enjoy the parades and festivities, the DUP leader said the Twelfth is a source of great pride.

“For those of us who do cherish the legacy of the Glorious Revolution then the best way to show that to others is through peaceful and positive celebrations,” he said.

“A truly shared society must be one where the Orange tradition is not just tolerated but celebrated.

Last year's Twelfth in Newry. Photo by Noel Moan / Pacemaker

“No culture should threaten or dominate any other, but we still have progress to make in Northern Ireland when even in the last 12 months we have seen Orange halls attacked and sectarian abuse directed towards those participating in parades,” he added.

Orange Order Grand Master Edward Stevenson said “no other event of its kind can compare to the Twelfth of July”.

He said the institution “continues to play a key role in all aspects of Northern Ireland society” and added: “Whether our critics like it or not, we are ingrained in the historical and cultural tapestry of this place and of these islands.

“The colour of the banners, the sounds of some of the very best marching bands all contribute to creating an event that is simply unmatched by any other.”

The 18 Orange Order demonstrations in Northern Ireland today will be held in Ballinamallard, Ballycastle, Ballymena, Bangor, Belfast, Broughshane, Clogher, Coleraine, Comber, Dromore, Dungannon, Kilkeel, Loughbrickland, Lurgan, Magherafelt, Portglenone, Randalstown, Upper Ballinderry.