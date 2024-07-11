Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

​​The Twelfth of July celebrates the Glorious Revolution because it helped birth the freedom of the press, the right to a fair trial by an independent judiciary, and a modern banking system, the leader of Orangeism has said.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

​​Orange Order Grand Master Edward Stevenson issued his comments on the eve of the annual Twelfth of July celebrations in 18 parades across Northern Ireland.

“The Twelfth of July is upon us once again and what other event can compare to this glorious celebration?” he asked, in a written address.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He noted that today will see parades at 18 venues across the province with tens of thousands of Orangemen, women and juniors taking part, cheered on by huge crowds of spectators.

Members of the Orange Order will once again be on parade in Belfast for the Twelfth. Photo: PA/Liam McBurney.

For a guide to each of the 18 venues, click here

The colour of the banners, the sounds of some of the very best marching bands all contribute to creating an event that is “simply unmatched by any other,” he said.

“I am always keen to share the reasons why it is that we walk on the Twelfth of July.

“This year we celebrate the 334th anniversary of King William’s victory at the Battle of the Boyne and the Glorious Revolution which brought about so many significant changes that are relevant today.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tyrone Orangeman, Edward Stevenson was appointed Grand Master of the Imperial Orange Council

“The Glorious Revolution which saw James deposed and replaced by his daughter Mary and her husband William of Orange remains one of the most important chapters in the life of our nation.

“It is equally important that we recognise the important benefits of the Glorious Revolution which are still enjoyed to this day. These include the freedom of the press, the right to a fair trial by an independent judiciary, and a modern, accountable public banking system.”

The institution remains engaged and involved, he said, in the issues and events which influence and shape life in Northern Ireland and will continue to do so in the days, weeks and months ahead.

And it wants to see unionist political parties work ever closure together to be “an electoral force with a strong, attractive message”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gavin Robinson

“There is no shortage of those who want to talk Orangeism down and claim we are soon to be a thing of the past. But I have bad news for them because the Orange Institution has stood the test of time for over 230 years, and we aren’t about to disappear anytime soon.

“Rather, we are seeing a real surge of interest in the Orange Institution with an increase in membership, more and more events held by our lodges and districts and most encouraging of all, a significant increase in the Junior Orange. I encourage all members of the Orange Family to have a safe and enjoyable Twelfth of July.”

DUP leader Gavin Robinson MP also issued a statement to mark the date.

“The Twelfth of July demonstrations across Northern Ireland bring hundreds of thousands of people together to remember the Glorious Revolution of 1688, which enshrined the fundamental principles we continue to enjoy, of civil and religious liberty for all,” he said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Members of a flute band pass Belfast City Hall as they take part in a Twelfth of July parade in Belfast, part of the traditional Twelfth commemorations.

“As a young boy growing up in east Belfast, I recall ‘The Twelfth’ being a day greatly anticipated. I was captivated by the colour, the music and pageantry of the day.

“Now, it is my turn to bring my family together for ‘The Twelfth’. These traditions, that span the generations, are intrinsic to who we are. It is about publicly expressing our faith, our culture, our heritage. It is about celebrating, respectfully, our identity.

“In an increasingly diverse Northern Ireland, it is important that the Orange culture is celebrated positively, and afforded respect by all as we build a truly shared, tolerant society.”

Mr Robinson said that as the leader of the largest unionist party, he will work to ensure the cultural celebration is supported and its potential “harnessed” for Northern Ireland.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He added: “I wish all those taking part in or attending parades across Northern Ireland today, and indeed tomorrow at Scarva, a very enjoyable day. And for those unable to attend a demonstration, we are thankful that once again GB News will be broadcasting from the Twelfth, this time from Carrickfergus, in addition to some wonderful coverage of how the Glorious Revolution legacy impacted across the world.”

l GB News will be providing live coverage of the Twelfth celebrations.