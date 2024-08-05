Paramilitaries are orchestrating attacks on migrants says Black Lives Matter activist who is Londonderry mayor

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A Black Lives Matter activist who is currently mayor of Londonderry has suggested there were paramilitary elements behind the recent disorder in Belfast.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

SDLP councillor Lilian Seenoi-Barr also seemed to indicate that the PSNI should have stopped the anti-immigration protests, which preceded the violence, from going ahead.

The chairman of the Loyalist Communities Council has told the News Letter he is unaware of any paramilitary involvement in the protests.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Saturday saw a number of anti-immigration gatherings in Belfast, Newtownabbey, Carrickfergus and Bangor – including hundreds of people at Belfast City Hall.

Lilian Seenoi-Barr at a BLM demonstration in Londonderry. She came to prominence in 2020 as an organiser of BLM demonstrations held amid lockdown, and fiercely criticised the PSNI as racist

Later that day two shisha cafes in south Belfast were wrecked by rioters, and a halal supermarket in the Sandy Row neighbourhood was torched, along with vehicles.

Councillor Seenoi-Barr is founder of the North West Migrants Forum, a registered charity in Londonderry which is largely funded via the National Lottery.

A former refugee from Kenya she posted the following online – an open letter to the taoiseach, First and Deputy First Ministers, and justice minister.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I am writing to express my deep sorrow and disappointment regarding the government's response to the escalating hate crimes, Islamophobia, and racism on the island of Ireland," wrote councillor Seenoi-Barr.

"For far too long, organisations led by and working with migrants, as well as leaders from Black and minoritised communities, have consistently raised serious concerns about online racist hate, arson attacks on businesses owned by people of African descent, Muslims and, attacks on community centres and mosques.

"We have also highlighted the lack of appropriate police and government responses to these attacks, the absence of decisive action against paramilitary forces and the so called far-right agitators orchestrating these crimes.

"The events that unfolded on Saturday... were well-publicised through social media and circulated widely among the public.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The police were aware of the anxiety in the community and the threat posed by those organising these protests, but they did nothing to prepare or stop it from happening.

"They did not provide security to the business owners and left them to fend for themselves, only responding late after attacks had already occurred.

"As leaders, you have a moral duty to highlight the positive contributions of migration in Ireland.

"Migrants contribute. not only culturally but also economically, and we need leaders in your positions to categorically and explicitly communicate this to the public."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Councillor Seenoi-Barr was selected as mayor by the SDLP earlier this year, prompting two of her colleagues to quit the party.

They complained that the SDLP top brass had over-ridden local reps, enforcing councillor Seenoi-Barr as the only name on their selection list.

Meanwhile David Campbell, chairman of the Loyalist Communities Council (which brings together people with links to the mainstream UDA, UVF and RHC) said: “I am unaware of any paramilitary involvement in the weekend protests.