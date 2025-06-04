Paul Givan welcomes school curriculum report aimed at 'breaking the cycle of poverty' in Northern Ireland

Northern Ireland's education system is facing a shakeup under DUP minister Paul Givan. Photo: Danny Lawson/PA Wire

Stormont’s education minister has welcomed an expert report which recommends radical changes to how children learn in Northern Ireland’s schools – saying the current curriculum no longer meets the educational needs of young people.

It is the latest in a series of proposed changes by the DUP’s Paul Givan to reform education, and aims to bring Northern Ireland in line with changing international standards.

The proposals are similar to those introduced in England under former education secretary Michael Gove over a decade ago, and will see a more standardised approach, focusing on a “knowledge-rich curriculum” aimed at providing pupils with “essential knowledge and skills”.

The minister says a new approach will break the cycle of poverty and promote “equity through the power of learning.”

Mr Givan’s education department says the report has identified significant weaknesses in the current curriculum, which had not been formally reviewed in over 17 years.

The Strategic Review of the Northern Ireland Curriculum – commissioned in November 2024 – was led by international education policy expert, Lucy Crehan, focusing on what children are taught in schools, including subjects, knowledge and skills.

It has recommended that the department develops “a new curriculum framework for Northern Ireland which has greater specificity about the important knowledge, concepts and skills that children should learn at each stage of their education”.

Responding to the report, Mr Givan said: “Since taking on the role of education minister, I’ve had the privilege of seeing the outstanding work taking place in our schools.

“However, I was concerned that our curriculum had not evolved in line with international developments – and that it no longer meets the needs of all our children and young people.

“Curriculum reform is a cornerstone of my TransformED agenda. That is why I appointed Lucy Crehan to lead this strategic review.”

He said the report sets a clear, “ambitious and forward-thinking vision” for the future of learning in NI, setting out “a compelling case for change”.

Ms Crehan said: “A purpose-led, knowledge-rich curriculum is transformative because it equips students with the foundational understanding and skill they need to navigate and shape the world.

“By ensuring the curriculum is also specific, coherent and inclusive, we can create equitable opportunities for all learners, bridging gaps that often stem from socio-economic disparities.”