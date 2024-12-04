Paula Bradshaw said last month she had been 'transparent' over the private meeting with Michelle O'Neill - so why were MLAs not given her texts?

“There’s nothing to sweep under the carpet. I have been transparent with all of this, I have not held any information back” – that’s what Paula Bradshaw, the chairperson of Stormont’s Executive Office committee told MLAs last month.

She was responding to questions from Timothy Gaston about correspondence relating to a controversial private meeting held before Michelle O’Neill gave evidence. Emails had been released to committee members which did not include timestamps – a point raised by the TUV MLA.

Ms Bradshaw told him she had asked the assistant clerk why the times had been removed, and said: “I have no role in terms of what goes out in the committee packs, no role at all. The clerk does not work to me. I do not see the information before it is sent out … so the fact that it went out without a date stamp has nothing to do with me.”

However, Ms Bradshaw was given the same information as every other MLA. Part of that was a timeline, produced by assembly officials, detailing official correspondence between the first minister and herself.

Paula Bradshaw told Stormont's Executive Office committee last month: "I have been transparent with all of this, I have not held any information back". Now, a text message exchange with the First Minister has emerged, which wasn't listed in a timeline provided to MLAs about the lead up to a controversial private meeting.

That included 12 individual communications – including emails, texts, phone calls and meetings – all involving officials. There was no mention of her text messages or an unanswered phone call from the first minister which have subsequently come to light after a Freedom of Information request from the News Letter.

Ms Bradshaw has accused Mr Gaston of trying to create a “false narrative” about her handling of the committee – if that was the case, the Alliance politician has made it easy for him.

First, there was her promise that minutes of a private meeting existed and would be published. It then transpired that the committee kept no record of it, and was reliant on the account of the first minister’s officials – an account DUP MLA Brian Kingston described as a “narrative” in itself.

Then the chair opposed the committee seeking a copy of handwritten, contemporaneous notes of the meeting – saying MLAs weren’t there “to do the job of the News Letter”.