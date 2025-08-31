Pictures: See fans in republican balaclavas cheering Kneecap on both sides of the border, at the Belfast Vital concert, then at the Electric Picnic festival in Co Laois

Crowds, some in republican balaclavas, watch Kneecap perform on stage at Belfast Vital on Friday. Pic: Liam McBurney/PA Wire

​Fans on both sides of the border have turned out in force wearing balaclavas to watch the republican rap band Kneecap.

The controversial trio played in Belfast on Friday night to supporters waving pro Palestinian flags and many also wearing the menacing imagery that the band itself adopts of a balaclava coloured green, white and gold – which is widely interpreted as having IRA associations, particularly given that one of the and goes by the name DJ Provai.

Kneecap then on Saturday performed at day two of the Electric Picnic festival south of the border, at Stradbally in Co Laois, where fans in republican balaclavas were again out in force among the huge crowd.

​The DUP, which had described as “deeply concerning” the fact a major Kneecap gig was happening on council land despite the group's contentious behaviour, was criticised by the band from the stage. Sarah Bunting, leader of the 14-strong DUP group on Belfast City Council, had expressed her objections ahead of the republican rap trio taking to the stage at Boucher Road Playing Fields.

Kneecap's DJ Provai performs on stage at Belfast Vital at Boucher Playing Fields. Photo: Liam McBurney/PA Wire

Kneecap in turn took aim at the DUP and the Alliance Party, as they were given a rapturous welcome back to Belfast by the large crowd at the Vital festival in Belfast on Friday. The group’s set also criticised the Tory leader Kemi Badenoch and called for the US military to be kept out of Ireland.

Liam Og O hAnnaidh, who performs under the stage name Mo Chara, told the concert: "It's good to be home".

"I would like to thank the DUP and the Alliance Party, and their supporters, for trying to cancel this gig," Naoise O Caireallain, aka Moglai Bap, told the crowd. "You couldn't pay for the PR the DUP gives Kneecap."

O hAnnaidh said.: "We owe the DUP our career, so this is our public thanks for the DUP."

Many fans were wearing republican balaclavas at the Electric Picnic Festival on Saturday when they watched Kneecap perform there, at Stradbally in Co Laois, on Saturday. Picture: Niall Carson/PA Wire

O Caireallain added: "I think the Alliance Party need to look at themselves, if they are on the same side as the DUP there must be something wrong with the Alliance Party."

It comes after O hAnnaidh appeared in court charged with a terrorism offence relating to allegedly displaying a flag in support of Hezbollah at the O2 Forum in Kentish Town, north London , during a gig in November 2024. The group said their actions, including the accusation of holding the Hezbollah flag, had been taken out of context and that the case should be thrown out because of a technical error.

O hAnnaidh told the crowd in Belfast on Friday: "I think it's important as Irish people we stay on the right side of history. As we sit here enjoying ourselves, our brothers and sisters in Palestine are enduring a genocide.

"I know I don't have to lecture you people out there, I see an awful lot of support and I f****** massively appreciate it."

Merchandise including republican balaclavas for sale outside Belfast Vital ahead of the Kneecap gig on Friday. Photo: Liam McBurney/PA Wire

He said: "The thing is, with whatever platform we have, we feel it's important to use a few minutes of it at the very least at every single gig to at least draw attention to the ongoing genocide. We don't give a f*** about the repercussions any more. This is bigger than Kneecap.

"Netanyahu is a war criminal. Free Palestine."

The crowd, many wearing Palestine jerseys and keffiyehs, then began chanting ‘Free Free Palestine’.

At Saturday’s Electric Picnic festival, the band criticised Republic of Ireland politicians.

Kneecap's Moglai Bap and Mo Chara perform on stage at Belfast Vital on Friday night. Pic: Liam McBurney/PA Wire

Last week, the rappers cancelled a string of US tour dates because of their "proximity" to O hAnnaidh's next appearance at Westminster Magistrates' Court on September 26 .

O hAnnaidh said: "Not the first Irish man up in a f****** British court for terrorism, allegedly."

O Caireallain told the crowd: "It's a pleasure to be back in Belfast . They won't have us in Hungary , they won't have us in the US, but they'll always have us in Belfast."

They also called on people to "boycott McDonalds".

The rap group – which is made up of O hAnnaidh, O Caireallain, and JJ O Dochartaigh, aka DJ Provai – have caused dismay to IRA victims with their symbolism and provocative lyrics. They are also known for championing of the Irish language and anti Israel stance.

They performed to a sea of Palestinian flags during their set at Glastonbury Festival in June, which was initially investigated by police. Police later said they would be taking "no further action".

The band, who formed in Belfast and released their first single in 2017, began their Belfast set on Friday night with a message on screen that said ‘Get the US military out of Ireland’ and ‘Free Palestine’ before launching into their song Making Headlines.

They ended the set with The Recap, which featured a message on stage that said "F*** Badenoch".