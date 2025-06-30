Police launch criminal investigation into Kneecap and Bob Vylan performance at Glastonbury

By David Thompson
Published 1st Jul 2025, 00:00 BST
Kneecap performing on the West Holts Stage during the Glastonbury Festival at Worthy Farm in Somerset. Photo: Yui Mok/PA Wireplaceholder image
Kneecap performing on the West Holts Stage during the Glastonbury Festival at Worthy Farm in Somerset. Photo: Yui Mok/PA Wire
A criminal investigation has been launched into performances at Glastonbury at the weekend – after controversy over remarks made by a member of rap duo Bob Vylan and the west Belfast group Kneecap.

Police in Somerset have reviewed footage of the concerts and say “further enquiries are required and a criminal investigation is now being undertaken” – with a senior detective appointed to the probe.

A member of Kneecap suggested fans “start a riot” at his bandmate’s forthcoming court appearance related to a terrorism charge, but later rowed back from the comments.

A member of the group told fans: “If anybody is available on 20th August at Westminster, we’ll go to support Mo Chara. We’ll start a riot outside the courts.”

Bob Vylan performing on the West Holts Stage, during the Glastonbury Festival at Worthy Farm in Somerset. Glastonbury Festival has said it is "appalled" by the statements made by Bobby Vylan, of punk duo Bob Vylan, during their set on Saturday. Photo: Yui Mok/PA Wireplaceholder image
Bob Vylan performing on the West Holts Stage, during the Glastonbury Festival at Worthy Farm in Somerset. Glastonbury Festival has said it is "appalled" by the statements made by Bobby Vylan, of punk duo Bob Vylan, during their set on Saturday. Photo: Yui Mok/PA Wire

He then said: “I have to make a disclaimer. When we go to support Mo Chara at the court case, I don’t want anybody to start a riot. No riots, just love and support, and support for Palestine, cos that’s what it’s all about.”

Liam Og O hAnnaidh, who performs under the name Mo Chara, was recently charged with a terror offence over comments made on stage – a charge he denies.

A performance on the same stage by Bob Vylan caused outrage over comments by vocalist ‘Bobby Vylan’ – real name Pascal Robinson-Foster. He chanted “Death, death to the IDF (Israel Defence Forces)” – and a significant proportion of the 30,000 strong crowd joined in.

Kneecap’s set at the West Holts stage on Saturday opened to a montage of politicians condemning the band, amid a sea of Palestinian flags – as well as a sole Northern Ireland flag – in the audience.

Clips included Kemi Badenoch, former first minister Arlene Foster and former ‘X Factor’ judge Sharon Osbourne, all of whom have been critical of the group.

Responding to the chants from Bob Vylan, the prime minister said “there is no excuse for this kind of appalling hate speech”, and also said that Kneecap should not have been given a platform.

Avon and Somerset Police said on Monday that it has been recorded as “a public order incident” – saying inquiries are at an early stage. They said the investigation will “closely consider all appropriate legislation”.

