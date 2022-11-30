General view of PSNI officers on patrol in Lisburn city centre

Following similar concerns raised by the police federation (PFNI), Trevor Clarke said any moves to hold misconduct proceedings in public could pose an unacceptable terrorist threat to the officers involved.

The South Antrim MLA said: ‘‘We echo the concerns raised by the Police Federation in relation to public hearings for misconduct hearings.

"Recent attacks in Londonderry and Strabane demonstrate that the threat from dissident republicans towards police officers is active and credible.

"The notion that officers should be required to appear publicly at hearings is neither justified nor proportionate given the enduring threat level. It would expose them and their families to unacceptable risks.”

On Wednesday, PFNI chairman Liam Kelly said that holding disciplinary hearings in public would expose officers to unacceptable risks.

Although he accepted that there are "some meaningful and sensible steps that could be taken to expedite hearings," he said "the recommendation to ape what happens in England and Wales simply isn't a runner".

Speaking to the BBC, Mr Kelly said: "Only recently, we witnessed an attack on two young officers in Strabane and a further cowardly attempt on colleagues in Derry-Londonderry”.

However, Mr Kelly added, the federation was "willing to engage with the Policing Board and the PSNI to devise and implement steps that are progressive and are not fanciful".

The changes being sought are the result of a number of cases of sexual harassment and misogyny highlighted by the media.

Board member Mr Clarke went on to say: “The DUP has consistently held this position. Regrettably, as a minority grouping on the policing board, the final publication of corporate reports does not wholly represent our views or vision. However, it is worth noting that the final text on this occasion expressly recognises that in respect of public hearings ‘‘the Board is aware of the difficulties this would pose in Northern Ireland.’’

