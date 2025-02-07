​Police Ombudsman receives 'monumental slap down' in landmark court case on police collusion claim

Police ombudsman for Northern Ireland Marie Anderson at her office in Belfast. Picture date: Thursday February 2, 2023.

​The Police Ombudsman has lost a court case brought by retired police officers over a statement in which she claimed “collusive behaviours” by the RUC during the Troubles.

The legal challenge had sought to determine whether Marie Anderson’s office has the powers to make and publish statements about collusion – or “collusive behaviours”.

Belfast High Court has now ruled that the Police Ombudsman “exceeded her powers given the findings or conclusions expressed” in the reports, which were challenged by the Northern Ireland Retired Police Officers Association (NIRPOA) – who said they are “delighted” at the judgement.

A spokesperson said: “NIRPOA are very pleased that Schofield LJ has given such a strong determination regarding the Ombudsman acting Ultra Vires and we await the forthcoming hearing to consider the remedy and costs”.

A spokesperson for the Police Ombudsman said she “is considering the judgement in detail”.

DUP leader Gavin Robinson said the ruling is a “monumental slap down for the Ombudsman and another significant milestone for the retired police officers”.

Doug Beattie said Marie Anderson had exceeded her powers – while the TUV leader Jim Allister said it was an “overdue clipping of the Ombudsman’s wings”.

It dates back to a legal challenge to a 2016 Police Ombudsman's report, which found that there had been collusion between some police officers and the UVF gunmen in the 1994 Loughinisland loyalist massacre. In 2017, a judge, Mr Justice McCloskey, said that the finding of collusion was ‘unsustainable in law.

He accused the authors of that ombudsman report of being "careless, thoughtless and inattentive in the language and structuring of the document". He also said the RUC officers deemed to have colluded with the gunmen had been "in effect tried and convicted without notice in their absence".

Mr Justice McCloskey then stepped aside after complaints that he had previously represented police officers, and the case was heard by Ms Justice Keegan, who later became the lady chief justice of Northern Ireland. She issued an utterly different finding, so that the 2016 report stood.

The case then went to the NI Appeal Court which found that the ombudsman could not issue findings of collusion. Since then, the ombudsman has been issuing such findings of collusive behaviour in some of its investigations into historic RUC conduct.

The latest judgement, by Mr Justice David Scoffield, said that OPONI has “increasingly been placed in a position in recent years where it is expected to resolve contentious cases and provide answers to allegations of misconduct or criminal conduct on the part of the police”.

It also pointed out that collusion is “a concept with no universally agreed definition”.

DUP Leader Gavin Robinson MP said paragraph 200 of the judgement “says the Police Ombudsman ‘exceeded her powers’ by implying misconduct on the part of former RUC officers involved in investigating paramilitary murders during the Troubles.

“This is a monumental slap down for the Ombudsman and another significant milestone for the retired police officers who have long battled the “collusive behaviours” terminology.

“Let us not forget that we have been here before. Indeed this is the second time the High Court has delivered such a judgement in relation to PONI’s approach to legacy cases.

“We have consistently said it is wrong for the Ombudsman to make sweeping claims of ‘collusive behaviour’ despite no such offence being defined in law, despite not a single prosecution or misconduct file being brought forward and despite seemingly no evidence of an improper motive on the part of officers.

“DUP MLAs have previously brought concerns regarding the efficacy and fairness of the Police Ombudsman’s Office, and its overreach in terms of legacy, to the floor of the Assembly. To date the Justice Minister has appeared reticent to recognise that there is a problem. This ruling demonstrates the need for that approach to change and change quickly.

“This judgement will have wider ramifications for how police officers have been maligned and we will take time to consider. I commend the Retired Police Officers for their determination in this case.”

​Ulster Unionist justice spokesperson Doug Beattie said: “It is clear from this ruling that the ombudsman went beyond her role to just investigate.

“Instead she has investigated and adjudicated – essentially she exceeded her power in arriving at a conclusion of ‘collusive behaviour’.

“Retired police officers have held her to account when others didn’t and the Judicial Review has vindicated their position”.

TUV leader Jim Allister said he greatly welcomed the High Court judgement. “For too long the Ombudsman has exceeded the remit of the office to make expansive findings of ‘collusion’ etc which are presented as misconduct, or worse.

He said the ruling was an “overdue clipping of the Ombudsman’s wings” – adding: “Too often the Ombudsman has played to the anti-police gallery by throwing around findings of “collusion” etc - all of which oversteps the investigative role of the office by bolting on adjudicative and prejudicial findings.