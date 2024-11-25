Powersharing in Northern Ireland shows that Sinn Fein 'can hold it together' in the Republic of Ireland says Mary Lou McDonald

The UK Government is "not minded to fund the North correctly", Mary Lou McDonald claimed as she defended Sinn Fein's record in the power-sharing Executive.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ms McDonald made the remarks as she seeks to lead Sinn Fein to victory in the Republic of Ireland's General Election on Friday, and become the country's Taoiseach.

The Sinn Fein leader was responding to questioning on how the party could stand over pledges on housing delivery on the Republic of Ireland , given under supply in Northern Ireland .

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The housing portfolio north of the border was previously held by Sinn Fein MLA Deirdre Hargey.

Sinn Fein leader Mary Lou McDonald in Dublin ahead of polling day on November 29: Gráinne Ní Aodha/PA Wire

Ms McDonald said Ms Hargey had set out a "hugely ambitious, transformational plan" during her time in the role.

However, she added: "The Tories, sadly, who unfortunately hold the purse strings, and now the successor government, under (Sir) Keir Starmer , are not minded to fund the North correctly.

"That's at the root of the problem."

Ms McDonald said the picture of the public service in Northern Ireland is generally "not good", adding that to compare the two jurisdictions is like comparing apples and oranges.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking on RTE's Six One News , she added: "North of the border, there is not the capacity to raise or vary taxes.

"You are looking at an entirely different scenario and I regret that deeply.

"I'm a united Irelander, but sadly, at this point in time, our country is partitioned."

Ms McDonald said First Minister Michelle O'Neill and other Sinn Fein members of the Executive "aim high" when making demands from the UK Government, adding that they are "constantly putting pressure on the Treasury".

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She said: "It's a matter of great frustration to me as a Republican and a united Irelander, that on the one hand the British government, the system, insists that it remain and hold jurisdiction in the North, and yet it won't fund the place correctly."

Ms McDonald said Sinn Fein has "delivered in spades in very challenging circumstances" in the multi-party power-sharing arrangement.

She argued that this showed Sinn Fein's ability to "hold things together".

Asked about complaints that Northern Ireland's health service is not provided adequate funding by the Sinn Fein Finance Minister, Ms McDonald said Caoimhe Archibald can not do a "loaves and fishes job".