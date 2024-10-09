Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sinn Fein and Alliance MLAs have pressed Protestant church representatives to justify why a Christian perspective should be valid in sex education in controlled schools.

The MLAs quizzed the representatives yesterday during a mini-inquiry called by the chair of the education committee, Alliance MLA Nick Mathison.

The inquiry aims to evaluate how RSE provision is working in schools and make recommendations on reforms.

Giving evidence yesterday were three representatives of the Transferor Representatives' Council (TRC).

It represents the three largest Protestant denominations, which handed some 500 schools into state care from the 1920s-50s, thus creating the controlled sector.

Dr Andrew Brown and Dr Rebecca Stevenson represented the Presbyterian Church in Ireland and Dr Anita Gracie the Methodist Church in Ireland.

In his presentation, Dr Brown called for “all world views” to be represented in RSE classes, which he argued would promote “critical thinking” among students.

Mr Mathison asked if the witnesses would be comfortable with “the facts” being taught in controlled schools on abortion law, options to protect your sexual health, how to prevent early pregnancy, different family types and different sexual identities.

Dr Brown replied that he would “as long as it is fact based and not a promotion of a particular lifestyle”.

But he expressed concern “there might be teachers who are too scared to say that 'if you don't have sex you can't get pregnant'” even though it is scientifically accurate.

Dr Stevenson said the government Sexual Health Promotion action plan for 2008-13 aimed for 92% of children aged 11-16 to become sexually non-active and that a 2010 figure confirmed this to be the case.

The TRC expressed concern that RSE should not be taught with the assumption that children are or should be sexually active.

Sinn Fein MLA Pat Sheehan queried how children identifying as gay would feel in controlled schools “if the ethos of the school says that homosexuality is ... an abomination”.

Dr Brown countered that an outside organisation which teaches RSE recently asked a class of children to put their hands up if they thought homosexuality was wrong. When some of them did, the leader told those children openly: “You're bullies.”

Dr Gracie said controlled school teachers do not allow “objectionable and disrespectful views, and that everybody is important, no matter what their choices are”.

Thinking of the pressures around abortion, Sinn Fein MLA Danny Baker asked how controlled schools “can teach excellent RSE in a framework of morality without judgment”.

But Dr Stevenson countered that everyone brings moral values to such debates.

“It's about teaching children to think about everything. RSE can't exist in a vacuum – it's just not possible. Everybody has a world view or a viewpoint.”

Earlier the NSPCC gave evidence and said it was firmly against any parent being able to opt their children out of any part of RSE.

DUP MLA Peter Martin warmly commended the organisation for its child safeguarding work, but said some people may have reservations about where it might push further than the curriculum.

The organisation also said it was very keen to access all home schooled children in Northern Ireland with its education package.