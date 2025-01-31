Prime Minister 'has confidence' in Attorney General amid row over Gerry Adams compensation

Attorney General Lord Richard Hermer. PA Photo. Photo: Jordan Pettitt/PA Wire

​Downing Street has said that the Prime Minister has confidence in his chief law officer after a series of negative press briefings and questions in Westminster over his role in a government decision which could clear the way for Gerry Adams and others to claim compensation.

A Number 10 spokesman said that Sir Keir Starmer has "absolute confidence" in Attorney General Lord Richard Hermer KC.

In recent weeks questions have been raised about whether Lord Hermer's previous work - including representing former Sinn Fein leader Gerry Adams - could result in possible conflicts of interest in his Government work.

On Friday, the Times reported that the minister was facing backlash from Cabinet colleagues following changes to Government guidance on legal risk.

A Number 10 spokesman said they would not comment on anonymous briefings, but the Attorney General is "getting on with the important work of Government".

The spokesman also said it is "a matter of public record that Lord Hermer has ceased all private practice following his appointment as Attorney General" and has declared his previous roles.

"There are different requirements for the declarations of both Lords and MPs, as set out in the respective code of conducts," the spokesman added.

Asked whether Sir Keir Starmer has confidence in his top legal adviser, the spokesman said: "He has absolute confidence in him."

He added: "Let's be clear about the effects of not engaging properly with the law as a Government.

"Failing to do so leads to judicial reviews which delay projects, routinely cost taxpayers tens of millions of pounds and end up blocking exactly the type of major new infrastructure that everyone accepts the country desperately needs.

"Taking the law properly into account is important, but we're also acting to make sure the law isn't simply used to block progress at any cost."

