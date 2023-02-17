​It has been widely speculated that the UK and EU are close to finalising their negotiated solutions to difficulties being caused by the post-Brexit trading arrangements.

It is understood that the prime minister plans talks with political representatives this morning.

The protocol is the trade deal that was agreed to ensure the free movement of goods across the Irish land border after Brexit.

Rishi Sunak is meeting the main NI political parties this morning before moving on to a meeting of European leaders in Munich

The UK and the EU have been in lengthy negotiations about making changes to how it operates.

While it is understood the EU/UK deal would reduce protocol red tape on the movement of goods from Great Britain to Northern Ireland, there is no expectation that Brussels is willing to agree to ending the application of EU law in the Province.

Following his visit to Northern Ireland, Mr Sunak is set to join European leaders in Germany this weekend for the Munich Security Conference and the protocol is likely to feature in discussions on the margins.

It remains to be seen if the deal will be enough to facilitate the return of the DUP to the power-sharing executive at Stormont.

Last night, DUP grandee Lord Dodds said he has “never seen the party as united” as it is in resisting the outworkings of the protocol.

​In an interview with Italian newspaper La Repubblica, Lord Dodds said the fundamental issue was the “imposition of the EU law on NI”.

Asked what the mood was like in the camp ahead of the expected announcement of a deal, he said: “We had a party executive meeting last Thursday night. There was no dissent. I've never seen the party as united in its determination to see the objectives in terms of the protocol achieved, and united also in our determination that we will not be implementing the protocol in government.”