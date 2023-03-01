Prime Minister Rishi Sunak happy to give DUP time to make up its mind on Windsor Protocol

When asked yesterday how long it would take for his party to reach a conclusion on what had been agreed, DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson said “it will take as long as it takes”. “We want to get this right, that’s the important thing,” he said.

Irish premier Leo Varadkar said it is "reasonable" for the DUP to be given time to consider the agreement struck between the EU and the UK. However UUP leader Doug Beattie, who met the PM in Antrim yesterday, said there was no reason why the Stormont powersharing institutions could not be operating while parties study the detail of the Windsor Framework.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Meanwhile TUV’s Jim Allister said that the deal means there will still be a customs border in the Irish Sea setting Northern Ireland apart in an “all-Ireland/EU orbit”. He said: “For anyone whose compass is set by sovereignty considerations and whose goal is the strengthening, not weakening, of the Union with GB, this is a deal which falls far short.”