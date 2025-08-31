Pro-EU campaign group sticks by claim ECHR membership is 'essential' to Belfast Agreement

Lord Stewart of Dirleton has rejected claims the Belfast Agreement stands in the way of ECHR withdrawal.

​A campaign group which seeks to maintain close ties between the UK and Europe says that the European Convention on Human Rights (ECHR) is “essential” to he Belfast Agreement.

​Best for Britain’s comments come in response to a Policy Exchange paper in which some of the country’s top legal experts argue that there is no requirement in the 1998 peace accord for the UK remain part of the human rights treaty.

Naomi Smith, Chief Executive of Best for Britain, said: “In 30 pages, the Good Friday Agreement cites the ECHR seven times as an essential safeguard and so these claims look like a willful misinterpretation of a treaty that ended decades of bloodshed in the UK and Ireland.

“Just as they have in the US where people are now being abducted in the street by masked thugs, the radical right is playing on fears around immigration to remove protections from all UK citizens and Northern Ireland’s historic agreement may only be the first casualty if the UK Government doesn’t hold firm.”

However, Policy Exchange says that there is no requirement for the UK to be a signatory to the ECHR.

Lord Stewart of Dirleton KC, former Advocate General for Scotland, who has backed the report, says political questions “cannot simply be shut down by argument that the Belfast Agreement has been removed from democratic scrutiny into some separate legal sphere”.

He said “it has become common to hear it asserted that the UK cannot alter its position without contravening the Belfast Agreement.

“Such a step, it has been said, might jeopardise civic peace in Northern Ireland. In this important and lucidly argued paper, the authors demonstrate that this is not the case; that the Belfast Agreement cannot properly be interpreted as providing that the UK could not renounce the Convention without breaching the Belfast Agreement”.