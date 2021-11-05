By contrast, the same research found that support for remaining in the UK across all the polls averages out in the low fifties in percentage terms.

The work was carried out by University of Liverpool Professor of Politics Jon Tonge, author of The Democratic Unionist Party: From Protest to Power.

Prof Tonge was making his comments in the wake of a new poll of 1000 people online about the Northern Ireland Protocol and related issues by the University of Liverpool’s Institute of Irish Studies.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The poll of polls was carried out by Professor Jon Tonge

It found almost 30% of people would support a united Ireland if a poll was called tomorrow but that almost 59% would prefer to remain in the UK.Prof Tonge said it is “quite clear there is not majority support for a united Ireland yet” and that the latest survey would convince the Secretary of State that there is “simply not enough support for a united Ireland to trigger a border poll”.He added: “I did a poll of all the polls a couple of weeks ago of every poll since the Brexit referendum. And that found support for the united Ireland at around 38-39% and support for the union at in the low fifties per cent. And that is probably what most people would accept. It is quite clear there is not majority support for a united Ireland yet.

“Nationalists would say, well of course there isn’t because we haven’t been able to issue the prospectus yet. We want unionists to engage in the dialogue.”But he noted that unionists would take a different view.”

Sir Jeffrey Donaldson issued a statement last night saying there is clear support for NI to remain in the UK and a border poll is therefore out of the question.”

“The rules of the Good Friday Agreement couldn’t be clearer in one sense. It is the Secretary of State’s call as to when a border poll should take place. What we don’t know is what criteria the Secretary of State will use and how much polls will influence him.”

It was made very clear in the High Court that the Secretary of State should not be bound by a fixed set of criteria, he told the Nolan Show today.

“[But] if Brandon Lewis was reading this, this morning [the University of Liverpool Institute of Ireland survey] he would say, ‘well there is simply not enough support for a united Ireland to trigger a border poll’.”

Speaking of the latest survey, Prof Tonge said the 30% support for a united Ireland doesn’t surprise him because Social Market Research in Belfast which conducted the survey found very similar results in their sample at the last General Election, “so the dial hasn’t moved much”. But he added that the “slight surprise” is the figure of 58.6% who wanted to stay in the UK because it is higher than the Lucid Talk polls, which are around 50%, and higher than Social Market Research found at the general election, which was around 50-52%.

“In other words about half the population in all the polls, whether they are online or face to face, have said, ‘Yeah we want Northern Ireland to stay in the UK’.”

But the level of support for a united Ireland has varied from 45% in some polls down to the NI Life and Times Survey where it was as low as 22%. So the 30% support for a united Ireland of this latest poll is “around the midpoint” of the various polls on the issue, he added.

The survey also suggests the Northern Ireland Protocol isn’t a major issue for the majority of people in Northern Ireland, with health, Covid recovery and the economy rated as more significant.

Less than 10% showed the Protocol as being the most important thing in their life, he said.

“People are relatively content with the Protocol provided - and this is a slight contradiction in the findings - that there is free movement of goods between GB and NI. [Though] Obviously critics of the Protocol would say - the problem is that there isn’t free movement of goods from Great Britain to Northern Ireland.

“But overall what the survey shows is that people don’t want the institutions collapsed over the Protocol. That comes across very clearly from the survey.”

He added: “The electoral evidence from the survey is suggesting the next Assembly election might be a lot closer than some other surveys have suggested.”

The survey suggests that Sinn Fein is ahead, confirming what other surveys have found, he said.

“But it suggests that the gap is much closer and that there is only 3-4% difference between Sinn Fein’s position in the polls and the DUP’s.”

Read the full report here.

MORE NEWS:

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

With the coronavirus lockdown having a major impact on many of our advertisers - and consequently the revenue we receive - we are more reliant than ever on you taking out a digital subscription.

Subscribe to newsletter.co.uk and enjoy unlimited access to the best Northern Ireland and UK news and information online and on our app. With a digital subscription, you can read more than 5 articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Visit https://www.newsletter.co.uk/subscriptions now to sign up.

Our journalism costs money and we rely on advertising, print and digital revenues to help to support them. By supporting us, we are able to support you in providing trusted, fact-checked content for this website.

Ben Lowry