Proposals a recipe for ‘endless squander’ on Irish language: TUV

Irish language activists have held a number of protests at Stormont in support of statutory protection for Irish. Picture: Jonathan Porter/PressEye

The TUV leader was commenting after an Irish Language Strategy Panel made a number of recommendations, including the setting for targets for the number of people with a knowledge of Irish by 2042.

The panel recommends that a “key goal” of any government strategy should be 500,000 people with at least some knowledge of Irish, and 20,000 in Northern Ireland speaking Irish as their first language within 20 years.

Another key goal is that 10% of the school population should be in the Irish-medium sector by 2042. Statutory protection for the Irish language is listed as a major objective.

TUV leader Jim Allister addressing a rally against the NI Protocol at Carleton Street Orange Hall, Portadown in February 2022. Photo: Brian Lawless/PA Wire

The report states: “The most important factor is that the legislation is sufficiently robust to achieve the goals of the Expert Advisory Panel’s recommendations, which are intended for the strategy for the Irish language.”

It adds that “all political institutions, as well as all public bodies operating in Northern Ireland, take resolute action to promote the Irish language in their operations”.

Another objective focuses on the need “to increase positive attitudes towards the Irish language in all sections of the community, including the Protestant, unionist and loyalist community.”

Mr Allister said: “The political purpose of Irish language legislation is clear. The IRA/SF newspaper An Phoblacht set it out very clearly in its edition of 8 December 2005.

“Under the heading ‘Irish is central to republican struggle’ it said: ‘We believe that in the new dispensation, a rejuvenated and determined Republican Movement can utilise the language to such an extent that it can characterise our struggle in the new millennium.’

“The pattern of language legislation in Wales and Scotland is of a progressive tightening of the noose. It will be no different here because the standards required to be met by public bodies will be reviewed every five years, providing fresh opportunities for escalating Sinn Fein demands.”

Mr Allister added: “With over £200m spent feting the Irish language in recent years, there is no conceivable basis on which to warrant further endless squander on Irish.”

In a tweet, the TUV said: “As long predicted an ILA (Irish language act) would not be the end, but only the start of further insatiable demands with increasing adverse employment prospects for non-Irish speakers.”

The Communities department at Stormont has issued a public ‘call for views’ on the report, as well as a similar report examining provision for Ulster-Scots language and culture.

Both reports are available at www.communities-ni.gov.uk/publications/

