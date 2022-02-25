Protestant-born Sinn Fein rep quits claiming to be victim of ‘psychological warfare’

Violet-Anne Wynne

Violet-Anne Wynne announced she was leaving the party this week alleging she was left isolated and subjected to “psychological warfare” within Sinn Fein.

Ms Wynne who was elected as a TD for the Clare constituency in the 2020 Irish general election said Sinn Fein “do not take kindly to autonomy and those who do not follow their plans.”

She said she believed some within Sinn Fein wanted her to stand down “and have been actively seeking this through gaslighting measures and what can be only described as psychological warfare”.

The Clare TD said: “I have tried to force the comradery and on many occasions I informed them of the impact of their actions on my personal well-being and my work, but it was to no avail.

“I feel I have been isolated and steps have been taken to ensure that I would face greater difficulties, locally.

“This is not a decision I have taken lightly and I have battled with the party for many months now trying to avoid this course of action as I wholeheartedly believed in them.”

There is no suggestion that Ms Wynne’s religious background played any part in the alleged bullying.

Ms Wynne received an apology from the Irish Deputy Prime Minister (Tanaiste) Leo Varadkar last year when he incorrectly stated that Sinn Fein had no Protestant TDs.

The Clare TD complained about his remarks.

She has now joined the ranks of almost two dozen ex-party representatives and activities south of the border who have either resigned or been expelled from Sinn Fein over the last five years.

In 2018 Sinn Fein lost 13 public representatives in disputes over claims of bullying.

Five councillors were expelled and eight resigned with Kildare councillor Sorcha O’Neill stating that she was a victim of “hostility, bullying and aggression.”

A Co Tipperary councillor, Seamus Morrison, who was a candidate in the 2020 Irish general election claimed he was expelled from Sinn Fein for “uncomradely behaviour”.

He also alleged that there was a “dirty tricks” campaign against him.

A Sinn Fein headquarters investigation failed to find any substance to his allegations.

