He made the remarks in response to today’s Supreme Court judgement, which effectively ruled that the Protocol is legal.

Announcing the court’s decision, Lord Stephens said the legal appeal challenging the Protocol was “unanimously dismissed” on all grounds.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Northern Ireland was always going to require some special arrangements in the context of a hard Brexit,” said Dr Farry.

Stephen Farry

“This Protocol or something similar is therefore the inevitable outcome of choices made, and the consequent need to address this region’s particular circumstances and to protect the Good Friday Agreement.

“Even under the Government’s unilateral Protocol Bill, which is currently parked in Parliament, Northern Ireland will be treated differently...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The Protocol itself does not change the Union. Northern Ireland has always done things differently and been treated differently by Westminster from its very foundation.

"Furthermore, the Principle of Consent is itself hard-wired into the Withdrawal Agreement and the Protocol.”

He said that “there is no denying that the Protocol does present certain economic challenges on the Irish Sea interface” – but added that is also has advanges “in terms of access to the single market for goods”.

“We must seek to minimise the problems, while maximising the opportunities here,” he said.

Advertisement Hide Ad