But in the same press release the party also urged “restraint” in response to today’s Supreme Court judgement, which effectively ruled that the Protocol is legal.

Announcing the court’s decision, Lord Stephens said the legal appeal challenging the Protocol was “unanimously dismissed” on all grounds.

In a statement that followed, SDLP MLA Matthew O’Toole MLA said: “I understand that the applicants will be disappointed in this ruling but would urge caution and restraint to those who have used this case with a view to undermining devolution in its entirety.

Matthew O'Toole

“Following this judgment, it is now critical that the EU and UK negotiating teams reach a comprehensive resolution that protects our unique access to the Single Market for goods while addressing the concerns around protocol implementation that have given rise to sincere objections related to trade barriers and identity issues in the unionist community.

“The people of Northern Ireland deserve government.

"That is the challenge we should all be working together to address, for patients waiting for a hospital appointment, for families waiting for cost of living support, for parents who need help with the cost of childcare.

"The politics of division and deadlock have failed. It is time to get back to working together.”

More to follow.

