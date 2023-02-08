He made the remarks in response to today’s Supreme Court judgement, which effectively ruled that the Protocol is legal.

Announcing the court’s decision, Lord Stephens said the legal appeal challenging the Protocol was “unanimously dismissed” on all grounds.

“The fact the Supreme Court is satisfied it was lawfully made does not in the least affect its political unacceptability, nor its dire constitutional consequences,” said Mr Allister.

Jim Allister (PA)

“Indeed, findings of the Supreme Court greatly strengthen our case against the Protocol.

"The declaration that the Protocol has suspended Article 6 of the Acts of Union confirms everything we have said about it dismantling the Union.

"Article 6 is the bedrock of the economic union that is the United Kingdom. Now, the Supreme Court says it has been disapplied under the Protocol vis-a-vis Northern Ireland. This has huge constitutional ramifications...

“The ruling also confirms the uselessness of the supposed ‘consent principle’ in the Belfast Agreement.

"The effect of the court finding is that it applies only to what would be the final handover of NI to RoI, and the Union can be salami-sliced away up to that point.

"Little wonder the Belfast Agreement has lost Unionist support.

“If anything, the Supreme Court ruling must embolden the political campaign against the Protocol, because that is now the critical arena of challenge.

"There can be no let up or discharge in the political war against the Protocol, else our place in the United Kingdom will never be restored.

“It is hard to see how Stormont ever returns in circumstances where Article 6 of the Acts of Union is in suspension.”

