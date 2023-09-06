Watch more videos on Shots!

Mr Byrne had faced a barrage of criticism after a High Court judge ruled that two inexperienced constables had been unlawfully disciplined over their handling of a Troubles atrocity commemoration in 2021.

The damning outcome of the judicial review came just weeks after an unprecedented data breach released details on all 10,000 PSNI officers and support staff into the public domain.

Yesterday, ACC Todd said the total cost of additional security measures and legal fees arising from the breach could top £240 million.

Also addressing the NIAC, Police Federation chair Liam Kelly said its members “felt betrayed by their information being leaked from the inside”.

Superintendent Gerry Murray, chairperson of the Catholic Police Guild of NI, told MPs that Catholic officers were more likely to keep their professions a secret from their families and communities – and that the potential for identification as a result of the data breach had caused some members to ask if they should carry protection weapons when attending Mass.