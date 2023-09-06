News you can trust since 1737
PSNI leaders are “not at war” with each other as the service struggles to recover from a series of major setbacks, MPs have been told

Addressing the NI Affairs Committee at Westminster (NIAC), ​Assistant Chief Constable Chris Todd also rejected suggestions that the force is not fit for purpose following the rows which led to the resignation of chief constable Simon Byrne.
By Mark Rainey and PA
Published 6th Sep 2023, 07:10 BST- 1 min read
Mr Byrne had faced a barrage of criticism after a High Court judge ruled that two inexperienced constables had been unlawfully disciplined over their handling of a Troubles atrocity commemoration in 2021.

The damning outcome of the judicial review came just weeks after an unprecedented data breach released details on all 10,000 PSNI officers and support staff into the public domain.

Yesterday, ACC Todd said the total cost of additional security measures and legal fees arising from the breach could top £240 million.

Yesterday, ACC Todd said the total cost of additional security measures and legal fees arising from the breach could top £240 million
Also addressing the NIAC, Police Federation chair Liam Kelly said its members “felt betrayed by their information being leaked from the inside”.

Superintendent Gerry Murray, chairperson of the Catholic Police Guild of NI, told MPs that Catholic officers were more likely to keep their professions a secret from their families and communities – and that the potential for identification as a result of the data breach had caused some members to ask if they should carry protection weapons when attending Mass.

