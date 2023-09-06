PSNI needs interim leader to take control of current 'crisis situation': DUP leader

Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Simon Byrne resigned as chief constable following a string of controversies, including a data breach which revealed personal details of officers and staff, and a critical High Court judgment which said the disciplining of two officers following an arrest at a Troubles memorial event in Belfast in 2021 was unlawful.

Sir Jeffrey Donaldson said the DUP “fully supports” the PSNI in its “impartial implementation of policing across all communities in Northern Ireland”, adding in the Commons: “But we are in a crisis situation with not only the data breach but also the loss of confidence internally within the PSNI.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“And whilst it is the responsibility of the policing board to make appointments, does he agree with me that perhaps what we need now in the absence of a chief constable is for someone to be brought in with the experience and leadership credentials that are needed in the interim period pending the appointment of a new chief constable to take control of this situation?”

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Former Police Service of Northern Ireland Chief Constable Simon Byrne. Photo: Liam McBurney/PA Wire

Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris replied: “I do believe the senior management team is a strong and an effective unit and the policing board has a lot on their plate at this point in time and have even, I believe, launched a review into how they operate themselves.