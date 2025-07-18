PSNI reviewing its remaining involvement with Pride after High Court ruling on police impartiality

The PSNI Pride vehicle at a recent Newry Pride event.

The PSNI has said it is reviewing its “proposed engagement” at Belfast Pride and other similar events in light of a court ruling on police impartiality and LGBTQ parades.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Questions had been raised about the PSNI’s public endorsement of the Pride movement, after the High Court in England ruled that Northumbria Police’s attendance at a parade breached impartiality rules.

A judge upheld a complaint over the force’s attendance at the 2024 Newcastle Pride. The ruling said the manner in which the force conducted itself – including the displaying of a ‘Progress Flag’ and transgender colours gave the impression “of institutional support for gender ideology”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While the ruling does not directly apply to Northern Ireland, it has prompted renewed questions about the appropriateness of public bodies here taking part in Pride marches or demonstrating their support for the movement.

This year, Belfast Pride is challenging the Supreme Court ruling on single sex spaces – as well as opposing the Executive’s decision to ban puberty blocker drugs for gender non-conforming children. It has banned all Executive political parties over that decision – which was based on expert medical advice.

The PSNI has previously decided not to take part in the parade itself over impartiality concerns, but former head of the PSNI discipline branch Jon Burrows has questioned other endorsements of Pride by the force – such as branded vehicles.

“The livery on PSNI vehicles should only be for the purposes of identifying it as a police car and for road safety purposes. Nothing should be displayed that compromises the PSNI’s impartiality and especially nothing that is linked to a campaign or protest group.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“If the police officers in that vehicle had to engage with a counter protest at a Pride event for example, there may be a perception that there were not impartial. The other concern is that with budget cuts - every police car is at a premium. If this vehicle is only deployed for occasional Pride events that is an inefficient use of resources. I would be interested to know how many miles it is driven a year.

“The PSNI ought to reflect on the recent court judgement concerning Northumbria police. As I’ve said before - the real way to build confidence is not by gimmicks - but by providing an excellent policing service”, Mr Burrows said.

The News Letter asked the PSNI whether it will have a stall at Belfast Pride, and if it should continue to have Pride liveried vehicles. A spokesperson said: “Following a review in 2023 the Police Service of Northern Ireland withdrew its permission for Police Officers and Police Staff to participate in Belfast pride in uniform.

“This decision, in line with the Judgment of the Administrative Court in Smith v Chief Constable of Northumbria, was taken on the basis of the statutory and regulatory requirements surrounding police impartiality.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“PSNI are currently considering the judgment's implications for our proposed engagement at Belfast and other Pride events.

“Conscious that Pride is next weekend we are aiming to reach decisions on these matters as soon as possible”.