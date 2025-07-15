Public body's stance on former police officers investigating legacy cases 'highly political and unhelpful' - Beattie

The head of the NI Human Rights Commission has questioned former RUC officers taking part in Troubles investigations.

The view of the head of the Northern Ireland Human Rights Commission (NIHRC) that former RUC officers cannot be independent investigators on legacy cases has threatened the organisation’s credibility, a UUP MLA has said.

​Doug Beattie was responding to comments by NIHRC Chief Commissioner Alyson Kilpatrick, who said that the position of the lead investigator of the Independent Commission for Reconciliation and Information Recovery (ICRIR) is “untenable” given his former role in the police.

The body was set up as part of the last government’s legacy act – and has a remit to investigate deaths and serious injuries related to the Troubles between 1966 and 1998.

Ms Kilpatrick also told the Irish News that she has concerns about the ICRIR’s “governance arrangements” and the role the Secretary of State holds.

Mr Beattie – the UUP’s justice spokesperson said the NIHRC's remarks on the ICRIR “are highly political and unhelpful” and said his party would not support arrangements excluding former officers.

“The comments work on the premise that all former members of the Royal Ulster Constabulary (RUC) were corrupt, biased or unable to conduct an Article 2 compliant investigation.

“The Commissioners' comments are inherently wrong. They undermine the commission's independence and therefore strike at the commissioners' credibility and ability to lead this important body. She has moved the commission into a space where the issues around the ICRIR have been reduced to a sectarian, anti-police, ‘us-and-them’ argument. This does nothing for victims and survivors and certainly doesn't help progress legacy.

“The Ulster Unionist Party has been clear. Any attempt to remove or deny former RUC officers from serving on the ICRIR would result in the withdrawal of all support for this legacy investigatory body.

“Any open and transparent recruitment process for the ICRIR cannot be fair or promote equality if former RUC or military personnel are excluded. The Commissioner is literally arguing against equality of opportunity.”