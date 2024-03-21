Queen Camilla meets First Minister Michelle O'Neill, Deputy First Minister Emma Little-Pengelly and Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris at Hillsborough Castle

Queen Camilla has today met with First Minister Michelle O'Neill, Deputy First Minister Emma Little-Pengelly and Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris as she attends an event hosted by the Queen's Reading Room to mark World Poetry Day at Hillsborough Castle in Belfast.
She met the Northern Ireland leaders during her two-day official visit to Northern Ireland.

Queen Camilla (2nd left) with First Minister Michelle O'Neill (left), Deputy First Minister Emma Little-Pengelly (2nd right) and Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris (right) as she attends an event hosted by the Queen's Reading Room to mark World Poetry Day at Hillsborough Castle in Belfast, during her two-day official visit to Northern Ireland

Queen Camilla (2nd left) with First Minister Michelle O'Neill (left), Deputy First Minister Emma Little-Pengelly (2nd right) and Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris (right) as she attends an event hosted by the Queen's Reading Room to mark World Poetry Day at Hillsborough Castle in Belfast, during her two-day official visit to Northern Ireland Photo: Liam McBurney

Queen Camilla (2nd left) with First Minister Michelle O'Neill (left), Deputy First Minister Emma Little-Pengelly (2nd right) and Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris (right) as she attends an event hosted by the Queen's Reading Room to mark World Poetry Day at Hillsborough Castle in Belfast, during her two-day official visit to Northern Ireland.

Queen Camilla (2nd left) with First Minister Michelle O'Neill (left), Deputy First Minister Emma Little-Pengelly (2nd right) and Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris (right) as she attends an event hosted by the Queen's Reading Room to mark World Poetry Day at Hillsborough Castle in Belfast, during her two-day official visit to Northern Ireland. Photo: Liam McBurney

Queen Camilla (right) meets First Minister Michelle O'Neill

Queen Camilla (right) meets First Minister Michelle O'Neill Photo: Liam McBurney

Queen Camilla (right) meets First Minister Michelle O'Neill (left) with Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris (centre)

Queen Camilla (right) meets First Minister Michelle O'Neill (left) with Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris (centre) Photo: Liam McBurney

