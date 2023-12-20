Questions raised over what role, if any, the EU had in political talks process

The NIO has declined to comment on what role, if any, the European Union has had in the talks aimed at restoring the power-sharing executive.

As the latest round of negotiations broke up without resolution on Tuesday, DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson is reported to have questioned how the talks could be viewed as having concluded there hasn’t been” EU buy-in in some key elements of it”.

NI Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris said that substantive talks with the DUP over its concerns on post-Brexit trading arrangements have concluded, although Sir Jeffrey has insisted the negotiations will continue.

Mr Heaton-Harris said a new financial package from the UK Government to stabilise Stormont – worth in excess of £3 billion – addressed the concerns raised by Northern Ireland parties.

Speaking on the BBC’s TalkBack programme, political editor Enda McClafferty said he understood Sir Jeffrey had raised the role of the EU, as the parties sat around the table with NI Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris.

Mr McClafferty said the DUP leader asked: “How can you say these negotiations have concluded when there hasn't been, in a sense, the EU buy-in in some key elements of it?"

Mr McClafferty said the report, if accurate, raises “some questions as to the extent of Brussels' involvement in this package in terms of what could be coming down the track".

A DUP spokesperson said, “We do not comment on the specifics of our discussions with the Government. Our objective remains to restore Northern Ireland’s place within the United Kingdom and its internal market.”

When asked to clarify if EU representatives have been actively involved in the talks process, a Northern Ireland Office spokesperson said: “The UK Government has held extensive talks with the Democratic Unionist Party on the Windsor Framework over the past eight months.

“As confirmed by the Secretary of State for Northern Ireland on 19 December, the Government now stands ready to introduce a package of measures should the DUP reach a decision to proceed.”

TUV leader Jim Allister expressed concern at the report.

“The very fact that there is a need to consult the EU about the UK’s internal trade is confirmation in itself of the pernicious control which is very clear from the Union dismantling [NI] Protocol,” he said.

“The Protocol tied the UK Government’s hands behind its own back with Brussels holding the sovereignty key. Only the removal of the Protocol can restore UK sovereignty,” Mr Allister added.

The powersharing institutions have been collapsed for almost two years as the DUP seeks further legislative assurances from the Government of NI’s trading position within the UK.

Speaking outside Hillsborough Castle on Tuesday, Mr Heaton-Harris said: “This morning I have brought forward a new plan which reasonably and generously responds to the parties’ concerns and provides Northern Ireland ministers with an offer for a restored Executive worth in excess of £3 billion.

“This package provides solutions to many of the issues the parties have raised.”

Ulster Unionist leader Doug Beattie said it was now time for the other parties to be briefed on the issues that still had to be resolved.

"While I don’t think we need to just publish everything, and do a document dump, I do think that the other political parties now need to be brought into this and be told where we are and what the issue is,” he told the BBC.

"I think the legislation will come out next year. For us, it is a question, and it is an important question – does it get rid of the Irish Sea border? Does it get rid of the EU laws? Does it simplify the ‘green lane?’ The answer is we simply don’t know.

"Sir Jeffrey Donaldson does know, because... he has seen the legislation”.

Mr Beattie added: “The negotiations are over. Of course we can still ask questions, of course we can still talk about things and we can ask for clarification… but we need to move into a process, and process means involving all of the political parties”.

Alliance leader Naomi Long said that the £3.3bn financial package was not enough, but that a reformed executive should accept it.