Reform UK says Belfast Agreement could be rewritten without nationalist consent - as Tory MP suggests border poll to settle issue

Reform UK's deputy leader Richard Tice said that parliament has already made changes to the 1998 Belfast Agreement (Picture: John Devlin)

​Reform UK’s deputy leader has said it could rewrite the Belfast Agreement without the consent of nationalist parties to ensure that all of the UK can leave the European Convention on Human Rights (ECHR).

Richard Tice says the UK Parliament is sovereign – and rejected the idea that the 1998 deal is “untouchable”.

Meanwhile, former Home Secretary Suella Braverman has claimed that a border poll could be held in the province if that was necessary for her plans to pull the UK out of the ECHR – claiming that unionists are confident they would win it.

The issue is central to Reform’s plans to stop illegal immigration and deport migrants – but the current government has rejected the idea out of hand.

Unionist politicians in Northern Ireland have raised concerns about comments from Nigel Farage that it would take longer for the province than the rest of the UK.

The Reform boss recently claimed that he would enter into a renegotiation of the Belfast Agreement – in which the ECHR is embedded. Nationalists say that would amount to tearing up the deal.

DUP leader Gavin Robinson has urged caution on the issue, while Ulster Unionist MLAs have raised concerns that it could result in a people border down the Irish Sea.

TUV boss Jim Allister – whose party is in an electoral arrangement with Reform UK – has implicitly criticised Mr Farage’s comments, saying Northern Ireland can and should leave on the same terms as the rest of the country.

Now, Reform UK says it would be willing to rewrite the deal unilaterally – despite concerns that it would breach the Belfast Agreement.

The party’s deputy leader said on Thursday that the 1998 agreement did not prevent the UK leaving the treaty and could be changed to remove references to the convention.

He told reporters at an event in London : “Parliament has already made changes to the GFA. The idea that it sort of is preserved in aspic and can't be touched and is untouchable, it's just not the case”.

Asked whether he would be willing to impose changes over the objections of nationalists, he said: “That's the joy of democracy. And frankly, it would be boring if we all agreed with each other.

“You have discussions, you have debates, and you get to a conclusion but, ultimately, there has to be a belief in our sovereign Parliament.”

Mr Tice made his comments following an event hosted by the Prosperity Institute discussing its proposals for leaving the human rights convention – arguments put forward by former Conservative home secretary and attorney general Suella Braverman .

Ms Braverman told reporters a future government should be willing to hold a referendum on Northern Ireland leaving the UK if that was necessary to enact her policy.

She said: “If there needs to be a border poll, then the people should have a vote. I think unionists are confident about the position.

“But ultimately, Northern Ireland is part of the United Kingdom . It is not some disjointed, detached outpost subject to its own separate laws. If the UK leaves the European Convention on Human Rights , so must Northern Ireland”.

Under the Agreement, the timing of any border poll is in the hands of the Secretary of State for Northern Ireland – who has a duty to hold a referendum if it appears likely that a majority of people in Northern Ireland would vote for leaving the UK.

There is currently a clear majority in the Northern Ireland Assembly against ECHR withdrawal.

Responding to their comments, Cal Roscow of campaign group Best for Britain said: “It's quite tiresome to continuously hear politicians wax lyrical about the Good Friday Agreement when it increasingly sounds as if they have never read it.

“All changes to Northern Ireland's powersharing settlement have been carried out with the agreement of both nationalists and unionists so what Tice is really proposing here in practice would be the end of the hard won 'cross-community' settlement”.