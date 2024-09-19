Mark Hamilton was a deputy Chief Constable in the PSNI. He faced a vote of no confidence from the Police Federation last year over his handling of the controversy surrounding the policing of a memorial on the Ormeau Road - and subsequent unlawful disciplinary action taken against two junior officers.

A court ruled the treatment of two junior officers by the PSNI was unlawful. Both officers have now been returned to duty.

Ulster Unionist MLA Doug Beattie said “Mark Hamilton has shown courage and dedication over a 30 year period in both the Royal Ulster Constabulary and the Police Service of Northern Ireland. He has operated in some of the most difficult and complex policing environments and rose to the rank of Deputy Chief Constable.

“Of course there are outstanding issues surrounding his actions and those of the Chief Constable – Simon Bryne – in relation to the suspension of two police office as outlined in the Judge Scoffield judicial review of the Ormeau Road case. However, this should not detract from his overall exemplary service.

“I hope Mark will engage with the review of the Northern Ireland Policing Board so that we can learn from the mistakes made by senior officers that led to the relationships within the PSNI collapsing. We must all learn from our mistakes and be allowed move on and never be defined by any one single incident. I wish Mark well in all his future endeavours”.

The court ruling on the treatment of the officers involved in the Ormeau Road incident was one of a number of controversies within the PSNI that eventually led to the resignation of former Chief Constable Simon Byrne a year ago.

Jon Boutcher went on to replace Mr Byrne in the top job in policing here.

The two junior officers had sparked controversy when they investigated a potential breach of the Covid regulations in February 2021, when bereaved relatives and survivors of the 1992 Sean Graham bookmaker’s atrocity gathered on the Ormeau Road for a memorial service.

As the crowd dispersed, the officers attempted to speak to the organisers but received a hostile reception.

One man who had survived the 1992 loyalist atrocity – that claimed the lives of five Catholics – was arrested but later released without charge, and the poilce action provoked an angry response from some nationalist politicians.

However, Belfast High Court later deemed a decision to suspend one of the officers, and reposition the other, was unlawful – and in response to pressure from Sinn Fein.

Despite this ruling, the PSNI pressed ahead with a misconduct charge against the suspended officer – in line with recommendations made by the police ombudsman.

The process to find Mr Hamilton’s replacement was discussed at Thursday’s policing board meeting.

He had previously been expected to take up a secondment at Stormont's Department of Justice but that did not go ahead.

