Revealed: the 27 UUP candidates on a mission to deliver fresh leadership

Mr Beattie said: “Northern Ireland is entering a new era. We have the opportunity to truly build a Union of People if we have the courage and vision to strive for better.

“Together we can unite people regardless of religion, race, sexual orientation, class or traditional community background to build a better Northern Ireland.

“As Ulster Unionists we are offering a confident, positive, pro-union alternative that will work for everyone. Stormont must be invested in your future – connected, accessible and able to function at pace even during a crisis.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ulster Unionist Party leader Doug Beattie launches his party's manifesto and candidates ahead of May's Assembly Election at HMS Caroline in east Belfast. Picture by Jonathan Porter/PressEye

“The COVID-19 pandemic has shaped our society for over two years and it is vital that we have politicians who are willing to work together.

“The Protocol needs to be replaced with a solution that works for everyone so that we can focus on rebuilding the NHS, boost economic recovery and tackle the rising cost of living.

“Northern Ireland’s new era requires fresh leadership. I am leading a team of 27 exceptional candidates to deliver just that. They come from all walks of life and all community backgrounds. They are united in wanting to contribute to an optimistic vision for unionism that makes Northern Ireland work for everyone.

“In the last number of years the Ulster Unionist Party has demonstrated what competent, principled and cohesive leadership can achieve in our stewardship of the Health Department under Robin Swann.

“With your votes we can do more. We can bring that leadership to more departments and vitally, we could lead Northern Ireland.”

Ulster Unionist Party’s 27 Assembly Election candidates are: Belfast East – Andy Allen and Lauren Kerr, Belfast North – Julie-Anne Corr-Johnston, Belfast South – Stephen McCarthy, Belfast West – Linsey Gibson, East Antrim – Roy Beggs and John Stewart, East Londonderry – Darryl Wilson, Fermanagh & South Tyrone – Rosemary Barton and Tom Elliott, Foyle – Ryan McCready, Lagan Valley – Robbie Butler and Laura Turner, Mid Ulster – Meta Graham, Newry & Armagh – David Taylor, North Antrim – Robin Swann and Bethany Ferris, North Down – Alan Chambers and Naomi McBurney, South Antrim – Steve Aiken and Paul Michael, South Down – Jill Macauley, Strangford – Mike Nesbitt and Philip Smith, Upper Bann – Doug Beattie and Glenn Barr, West Tyrone – Ian Marshall.

——— ———

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this story on our website. While I have your attention, I also have an important request to make of you.

With the coronavirus lockdown having a major impact on many of our advertisers — and consequently the revenue we receive — we are more reliant than ever on you taking out a digital subscription.

Subscribe to newsletter.co.uk and enjoy unlimited access to the best Northern Ireland and UK news and information online and on our app. With a digital subscription, you can read more than 5 articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Visit https://www.newsletter.co.uk/subscriptions now to sign up.

Our journalism costs money and we rely on advertising, print and digital revenues to help to support them. By supporting us, we are able to support you in providing trusted, fact-checked content for this website.

Ben Lowry