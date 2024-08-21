East Antrim UUP MLA John Stewart is expected to run alongside Robbie Butler for the UUP leadership. Photo: Liam McBurney, PA

A joint ticket of liberal unionist MLAs could keep the party on the path started by Doug Beattie, with Robbie Butler and John Stewart expected to put their names forward to the membership for the upcoming leadership vote.

Despite recent speculation, Doug Beattie is highly unlikely to put his name forward to lead the Ulster Unionist Party again – but it now appears that Robbie Butler and John Stewart will, although who would take the top job remains unclear.

The party is currently operating a media blackout as it attempts to calm things down – so neither Robbie Butler nor John Stewart have confirmed their intentions – but the News Letter understands the pair will go forward together, and between them hope to fill the top jobs of leader and deputy leader of the troubled party.

Who takes the leadership may well depend on whether the current deputy leader Robbie Butler feels he can take on the role, as he has a young family.

John Stewart surprised many inside and outside the party with his performance in the recent Westminster election – narrowing the gap with Sammy Wilson in East Antrim. UUP sources said that Mr Stewart was frustrated that he hadn’t received more support from the party centrally, and has become more outspoken in recent months about his vision for the party.

Whoever takes on the role of leader – there is a broad feeling among its MLAs that the party needs reform, and it appears that Robbie Butler and John Stewart’s candidature would make a showdown with at least some of the party officers inevitable. However, as the dispute was not primarily driven by policy differences, many of the officers who had become hostile to Doug Beattie would likely be very comfortable with either a Butler or Stewart leadership.

A new leadership team would also be able to appoint their own picks to the party officers, which would be crucial in any attempts to reform structures which one source told the News Letter were suitable for the 1950s, but not the party’s current situation.

The instability in the party was prompted by the resignation of Doug Beattie earlier this week, after an ongoing clash with the party officers.

There have been various anonymous briefings to the media giving varying accounts of the events that led to Mr Beattie quitting.