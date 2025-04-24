Sainsbury's hit with anti-Israel protest as stickers plastered over goods in East Belfast store during 'global day of civil disobedience'

Sainsbury's in Holywood Exchange, close to east Belfast. Photo: Mark83

Supermarket giant Sainsbury’s has been hit with a protest in which anti-Israel stickers were plastered over goods in a branch on the outskirts of East Belfast.

Items for sale in its Holywood Exchange outlet, located a couple of minutes’ drive to the east of Northern Ireland’s capital city, were slapped with stickers bearing the Palestinian flag and the slogan “Boycott Israeli Apartheid”.

The stickers also bore the website address of a UK-wide campaign group, the Palestine Solidarity Campaign – though that body’s website doesn’t list it as having any official branches in Northern Ireland.

The stickers could be found on a majority of Coca-Cola products found on shelves on Tuesday evening (22nd), a day that many pro-Palestine activists had called a “global day of civil disobedience”.

Stickers bearing the slogan 'Boycott Israeli Apartheid' were plastered on Coca-Cola products in the branch of Sainsburys.

Coke has become a target of the Boycott Divestiture Sanctions (BDS) movement, which aims to hit the finances of corporations operating on disputed territory occupied by Israel.

In the case of Coca-Cola, its Israeli franchisee operates a factory in a large industrial park on an occupied section of the West Bank. BDS argues that people should therefore refuse to buy it and seek alternative products, for example recommending supermarket own-brand colas instead.

The BDS movement is supported by Palestine Solidarity Campaign, which sells “Boycott Israeli Apartheid” stickers on its website priced at £3.50 for a roll of 100 of them. It’s unclear if the group was specifically aware of the use its stickers were put to in Belfast.

On social media, however, some pro-Palestine groups based in Northern Ireland posted approvingly about sticker protests in local supermarkets on Tuesday – though none stated themselves to be official branches of the Solidarity Campaign, nor claimed the people plastering its stickers over products in Sainsbury’s were acting under its auspices.

The branch of Sainsbury's was hit on Tuesday evening. Photo: Ardfern

The campaign was contacted by the News Letter, but did not respond to press enquiries.

Sainsbury’s was contacted about its policies around selling products hit by a stickering protest, but did not issue a formal comment. It’s understood the firm has a standing order that if members of the public bring stickered items to the attention of staff, they’re to be removed from shelves.

One shopper in the supermarket’s Holywood Exchange branch, who asked to remain nameless, told the News Letter: “I don’t see the point of this; is putting a few East Belfast people off buying a bottle of Cherry Coke really going to make a difference to Israel? This is futile.”

Some pro-Palestinian activists had earmarked Tuesday as a “global day of civil disobedience”, calling on the public to “withdraw from the system allowing genocide to take place” by not going to work or spending any money.

Stickers were placed on the bulk of Coca-Cola products on the shelves.

In Belfast, the day saw a group of protesters force a lockdown of the BBC’s Blackstaff building by occupying one of its large studios.

The activists claimed they did so to stop propaganda about the Israel-Palestine conflict they alleged was broadcast as part of BBC news coverage, though in fact little of the Northern Ireland wing’s current affairs output is made in Blackstaff and the most well-known product of its studios is quiz show Mastermind.