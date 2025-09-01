SDLP accuse education minister of using safeguarding as 'political football' - as UUP unclear on whether it will back Givan's plans

SDLP MLA Cara Hunter.

​The SDLP has accused the education minister of attempting to pit parents against teachers – and of using child safeguarding as a “political football”.

The official opposition’s education spokesperson was responding to a letter sent by Paul Givan to MLAs in which he asks whether they are content to allow schools to operate “without consistent external inspection of child protection and safeguarding procedures” – given the “stark lessons of history”.

Cara Hunter MLA declined to say whether her party is confident that child safeguarding can be properly upheld in Northern Ireland's schools without the proposed legislation from the DUP minister, but said that it is “simply not necessary”.

​The East Londonderry MLA said: “Safeguarding in our schools is far too important to be used as a political football, and children's safety should never be exploited for a point-scoring exercise. Teachers and school staff work tirelessly, often in extremely difficult circumstances, to protect and support pupils - they deserve the full backing of the Minister.

“If the Minister is serious about upholding the highest safeguarding standards, his focus should be on making sure schools have the staff, resources and support they need, not on stirring division”.

Asked whether it supported Mr Givan’s legislation, the Ulster Unionist Party did not commit to a position.

A party spokesperson said that “to allow safeguarding to be interrupted as a by-product of industrial action would set a deeply worrying precedent, one that no other sector of public life permits. At the same time, it is vital that teachers and educators are fully part of this conversation”.

The statement added: “Strengthening the legal framework should not be about imposing control, but about ensuring that inspections can be carried out consistently, constructively, and in partnership with the profession”.